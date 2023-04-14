Two companies are seeking permission from state regulators to provide discounted mobile phone service to eligible people across South Dakota under a federal program, but those plans are facing scrutiny from some existing telecommunications organizations in the state.
On Thursday, the Public Utilities Commission authorized the South Dakota Telecommunications Association to intervene in a matter involving Dish Wireless, doing business as Gen Mobile, and GO MD USA Mobile. The two companies want to offer mobile phone service to low-income residents in the state, including on tribal lands.
The federal program, known as Lifeline, subsidizes discounted phone or internet services for low-income people. The two companies would be the first in the state to use those subsidies for mobile phone plans.
To be eligible, people must meet income requirements or participate in federal assistance programs such as Medicaid or the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. Only one mobile phone per household would be eligible.
GO MD USA Mobile filed a petition with state regulators on March 18. Dish Wireless filed a petition on March 29. The companies are petitioning regulators to be designated as Eligible Telecommunications Carriers in the state, which would allow them to provide the Lifeline service to qualifying consumers.
The companies would offer 1,000 minutes of talk, 1,000 texts and 4.5 gigabytes of data at a $9.25 per month federally subsidized discount, and unlimited talk, text and 11 gigabytes of data at a $34.25 discount for qualifying individuals living on reservations.
The South Dakota Telecommunications Association filed a petition to intervene in the regulatory proceedings.
Intervenors are entitled to appear at hearings, present evidence to state regulators, submit briefs, make and argue motions and objections, and more.
Eighteen of the association’s member organizations that serve rural customers are concerned about the potential quality of the service, said Kara Semmler, the association’s executive director.
“We want to ensure they are going to be able to actually provide the services they are advertising,” Semmler told South Dakota Searchlight.
