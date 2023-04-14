Two companies are seeking permission from state regulators to provide discounted mobile phone service to eligible people across South Dakota under a federal program, but those plans are facing scrutiny from some existing telecommunications organizations in the state.

On Thursday, the Public Utilities Commission authorized the South Dakota Telecommunications Association to intervene in a matter involving Dish Wireless, doing business as Gen Mobile, and GO MD USA Mobile. The two companies want to offer mobile phone service to low-income residents in the state, including on tribal lands.

