Many people enjoy residing in South Dakota for its rural way of life, but sometimes geographic isolation has a downside. With the exception of Sioux Falls and Rapid City, many South Dakotans do not have access to specialized health care services where they live.
Enter telehealth: a system that provides medical care through technology that is finding increased usefulness during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Telehealth services for both physical and behavioral health have increased dramatically due to COVID-19. According to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, prior to the pandemic, approximately 13,000 fee-for-service Medicare beneficiaries received telemedicine per week. By April 2020, nearly 1.7 million beneficiaries received telehealth services, according to a news release.
Avera eCARE has been providing telemedicine services for the last 25 years and has expanded its services to over 500 sites across 32 states, according to Brian Skow, chief medical officer of Avera eCARE. Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, telehealth use increased “exponentially” — doctors went from virtually seeing 10 patients a day to 1,000 per day.
Dr. Philip Meyer, a hospitalist at Avera St. Mary’s in Pierre, said that on the hospital side, telehealth has been used “almost daily” for years now, but there has been a “definite increase” in usage since the onset of the pandemic. Meyer estimates it’s used twice as often now.
Some of the programs accessible through telehealth include behavioral health, emergency, hospitalist, ICU, pharmacy, school health, senior care, and specialty clinic. In a hospital setting, medical providers can use these to get support and assistance from other medical specialists.
“With eCARE, we get the benefit of specialists that have seen more COVID patients,” Meyer said. Their expertise is “really helpful, if not a necessity.”
Avera eCARE has a virtual hospital in Sioux Falls where all of the e-services are headquartered. Telehealth doctors can see patients in real time and assist in-person providers to give specialized care that would otherwise be inaccessible. The virtual hospital has multiple service lines for different specialized care services.
On some hospital floors, there are virtual wards with cameras in the room so that doctors can preserve PPE while still providing medical care to patients. Even with virtual doctors, there is always a physical bedside nurse.
eCARE isn’t just for hospital use. Using a geriatrician-led team, eCARE also monitors 9,000 different beds in nursing homes across the country. It also provides at-home care services, so doctors can monitor hundreds of patients from their homes. Doctors can monitor a patient’s vitals like blood pressure, weight, pulse oximetry, pulse, and temperature, which is “vital” to determining the severity of COVID symptoms, Skow said.
‘We can perform a full virtual exam from home,” Skow said. “It can allow for isolation and we can identify if a patient is high risk and needs to get treatment [at a hospital].”
Meyer said that many medicines used for COVID treatment are hard to get. For example, a patient can only be considered for convalescent plasma treatments unless they get a consultation with an infectious disease specialist — which Avera St. Mary’s doesn’t have. With telehealth, a specialist can virtually meet a patient and make a recommendation.
“There’s no way we would have had access to this treatment early on without telehealth,” Meyer said. “There’s a provision of specialists we don’t have. We’re not a tertiary care center, but we can augment care electronically. eCARE brings expertise we don’t have in our community. That way, patients can stay here and get care at home.”
There are physical shortcomings, and sometimes patients need to be transferred to a tertiary care hospital to receive proper care, but in most cases telehealth services are a “fantastic augmentation” to in-person hospital care, Meyer said.
“But as a practicing physician here, there is no downside,” he said.
In South Dakota, some facilities are more isolated and don’t have access to specialists. If a patient is in critical condition, “seconds matter,” Skow said. But with telehealth, even a patient at a rural hospital has access to an emergency physician that fits their needs.
“Our goal is to provide the exact same care a patient would receive at a large tertiary center [through telehealth],” Skow said.
U.S. Sens. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., and Tina Smith, D-Minn., recently introduced bipartisan legislation to help health care providers continue delivering telehealth services to rural communities during the COVID-19 pandemic. The COVID-19 Telehealth Program Extension Act would provide an additional $200 million for the Federal Communications Commission’s COVID-19 Telehealth Program, which ran out of funding in July. A companion bill in the House was introduced by Representatives Dusty Johnson, R-S.D., and Abigail Spanberger, D-Va.
The FCC established the COVID-19 Telehealth Program in April to help health care providers acquire telehealth technology to prevent, prepare for and respond to the COVID-19 crisis, which included telehealth platforms ,wireless access points for patients, tablets and remote monitoring devices. Because of limited funding for the program, many health care providers that applied and were eligible did not receive that funding.
“As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, South Dakotans — especially those in rural areas — need to know they can access medical attention when they need it,” Rounds said in a press release. “Fortunately, telehealth services have become an easy and safe way for folks to speak with a medical professional from their home. Our legislation would allow for an existing Federal Communications Commission (FCC) program to continue investing in telehealth technology so more Americans can utilize these services.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.