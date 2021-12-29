Some might say it was about time. Others might say it was too soon.
Either way, Pierre finally got its first proper snow of the season this week as temperatures dipped into the single digits and flakes finally stuck to the ground after landing on Sioux Avenue. A few more flakes fell early Wednesday, but the National Weather Service forecast for Pierre doesn’t include any chances of snow for the rest of the week or the beginning of next week, when much warmer temperatures are expected.
As of Wednesday morning, NWS Aberdeen forecasts highs in the teens for Pierre from Thursday through Saturday before catapulting to 38 degrees on Sunday. Meteorologist Michael Connelly said a lack of moisture played a part in the area’s little snow beyond recent traces.
“It’s kind of normal for December to have a couple of weak systems from time to time move through when we get these cold air masses,” Connelly said. “We don’t typically get a lot of moisture in December, but part of it is luck as well. Up here, we’ve got a couple of shots at snow, and (Aberdeen’s) only got about three inches on the ground total. But you go over to some place like Wheaton and their last storm system gave them a foot. So sometimes it’s just luck.”
Connelly added that the mild fall meant it took some time to “get into” cold air, thus creating conditions that weren’t conducive to snow accumulation up until recently. There are no more storm systems liable to drop snow on central South Dakota are nearby, he said.
“There’s just no major system that I would be able to say we’re confidently going to see the Pierre area get a shot of snow, it’s not going to happen,” Connelly said.
Operations Manager Jeff Runyan of the City of Pierre Utilities Department told the Capital Journal that the city kept its plows off the streets Tuesday due to later forecasts of sunshine but sent out salt trucks, as it did when black ice formed on area streets on Sunday. In total, the city has 15 trucks that it attaches plows to once the construction season ends and preparation for winter conditions begins.
“When it gets to be a couple inches we like to get out on our snow routes and keep them clear, and then we kind of take the event as it comes as far as the rest of the town,” Runyan said. “Say if the sun’s going to come out, we’ll wait, just let Mother Nature burn the snow off, if there’s more snow coming, then we’ll wait until that snow finishes and then commence moving snow on the entire town. But two inches is a good, round number for us to keep snow routes clear.”
All of Pierre’s plow drivers are city-employed rather than contractors, Runyan said. Fort Pierre also elects to use city employees as drivers, as well.
“We’ve never found it beneficial to contract out with private entities, so we have all the equipment and personnel, we do those operations in-house,” Runyan said when asked why the city prefers to directly employ its plow drivers. “We don’t have the pool of contractors that, say, Rapid or Sioux Falls has. Most of our contractors who can perform those operations are already out doing it for private businesses or private people.”
Of the lack of accumulating snow in Pierre as of late, Runyan said it’s been more of a relief than a surprise.
“You know, the last couple years I think we’ve actually been pretty good as far as not having to move a lot of snow,” Runyan said.
