On July 19, during the hours of 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., W. Dakota Avenue will be closed, from Highway 34 to S. Poplar Ave., for asphalt paving operations.
Please have all vehicles removed from the streets prior to 7 a.m. July 19.
According to T.J. Gallagher, operations manager for Morris Inc., once the barricades are removed and the street is open, vehicles will be allowed to park on the streets.
