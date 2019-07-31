HOVEN – The South Dakota Department of Transportation says it will be closing Highway 20 from Highway 47 to Highway 83 from Monday, Aug 5, to Sat. Aug. 10.
The contractor will be replacing four culverts about six miles west of Hoven.
Local traffic may access their properties on the west side from Highway 83 to 312th Avenue and on the east side from Hoven to 314th Avenue. Through traffic will be detoured to Highway 12 during the closure.
The prime contractor on this $3 million project is Border States Paving, Inc. of Fargo, North Dakota.
The completion date for this project is Nov. 15, 2019.
For complete road construction information, visit www.safetravelusa.com/sd or dial 511.
