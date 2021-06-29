Governor Noem
Abby Wargo / Capital Journal

Franklin, Tennessee, non-profit Willis and Reba Johnson's Foundation is footing the bill for a 50-troop South Dakota National Guard deployment to Texas, which Gov. Kristi Noem announced in press release on Tuesday.

Noem's office told the Capital Journal that the foundation donated directly to the state of South Dakota. Her office added that Noem welcomes any such donations to alleviate costs to taxpayers.

The Tuesday announcement said the state's Guardsmen would assist Texas to "secure" the state's border with Mexico after Gov. Greg Abbott requested assistance.

Noem's statement said the initial deployment would last 30 to 60 days. In the announcement, Noem's statement said a private donation paid for the deployment.

The Capital Journal contacted Willis Johnson on Tuesday, who said he donated the money because President Joe Biden is wrong and Noem was a "stand-up governor" who is willing to help Texas.

When asked if he found it acceptable for a private donation to fund military actions, Johnson claimed it wasn't private.

"This is America, buddy. I fought in Vietnam," he said. "I don't think this is a, this is America. It's not private. You sound real negative. I don't want to talk to you, bye."

The amount hasn't been immediately disclosed.

