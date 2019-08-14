Teri L. Porter, 62
Teri Lynn Porter, 62, of Highmore, passed away Monday, August 12, 2019 at her home.
Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m., Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Our Savior Lutheran Church, Highmore, with Rev. Sara Kayser officiating. Visitation will be 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Friday, August 16, 2019 followed by a 7:00 p.m. prayer service, all at Luze Funeral Home, Highmore,
Luze Funeral Home of Highmore has been entrusted with Teri’s arrangements. Visit www.familyfuneralhome.net
