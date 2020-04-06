South Dakota’s driver licensing program will open driver exam stations starting April 7 in four cities “by appointment only” to help those who are applying for new commercial driving licenses (CDL) or new CDL endorsements.
CDL testing will be conducted on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at the driver exam stations in Pierre, Aberdeen, Rapid City and Sioux Falls. Testing will be by appointment only, and only for applicants applying for new CDL licenses and CDL endorsements.
“The need for CDL drivers, especially in the agricultural and transportation industries, is always a high priority in South Dakota during the spring,” said Craig Price, cabinet secretary Department of Public Safety. “By opening these exam stations at certain times, we can help ensure more people can take the required CDL test.”
There will be one testing work station in Pierre, in Aberdeen and in Rapid City. Sioux Falls will have two testing work stations.
Jane Schrank, director for Driver Licensing, said that, through this program, at least 60 applicants a week could take their CDL tests.
“Tests will be done in two-hour blocks per workstation due to the length of testing,” Schrank said. “We also will make sure there are the appropriate health protection measures implemented as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, including social distancing, based on the size of the office and additional staff in the office.”
To schedule an appointment, applicants must email DPSLicensingInfo@state.sd.us or call 605-773-6883 to schedule a time and location for taking the test.
