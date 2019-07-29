Register for the South Dakota Gathering, set for Sept. 10 in Oacoma.
The Gathering will be held at the Cedar Shore Resort located at 1500 Shoreline Dr. in Oacoma, on Tuesday, Sept. 10, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CDT, and continues Wednesday, Sept. 11, from 7:30 a.m. to noon CDT.
The keynote speaker is Michael Steinbruck. Steinbruck is leader for the Person-Centered Approaches in Schools and Transition project, at the Boggs Center on Developmental Disabilities
Individuals with disabilities, family members, case managers, direct support professionals, educators and other professionals in the field of human services who attend will learn about Charting the LifeCourse and Person-Centered Thinking and how it applies to all people.
According to its news release, the Gathering is “to facilitate learning, networking and application of person-centered practices in the field of intellectual and developmental disabilities, education and beyond.”
To register, visit https://tinyurl.com/2019-SD-Gathering. For more information, call Dixie Jungwirth, Tonya Van Wagner, or Deanna Wollman at 605-472-4210.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.