WATERTOWN — The South Dakota Army National Guard’s 1st Battalion, 147th Field Artillery changed commanders during a ceremony in Watertown, July 13.
Lt. Col. Steve Siemonsma, of Summerset, took command of the unit from Lt. Col. Phillip Stiles, of Rapid City.
“I’m extremely excited to be taking command of one of two MLRS (Multiple Launch Rocket System) battalions in the Army National Guard,” said Siemonsma. “It is an honor and privilege to be able to follow behind a lot of great leaders, and I look forward to the challenge of living up to the high standards they have left behind.”
The 1-147th FA provides mission command and supervision for three units with approximately 400 Soldiers in three communities throughout South Dakota. They assist assigned units in meeting training, administrative and logistical requirements to maintain unit readiness in support of their state and federal missions.
“I’ve spent a majority of my career in the field artillery, and I am excited to be going back to work with such a great group of Soldiers,” said Siemonsma. “We currently have a battery, plus portions of the 147th Forward Support Company, deployed to Europe and another ready to go out the door this fall. I have the district honor and privilege of being part of a great field artillery legacy.”
Siemonsma began his SDNG career in December of 1995 when he enlisted in Service Battery, 1-147th FA. By September 1998, he received his commission as a second lieutenant and was assigned as a platoon leader in Charlie Battery, 1-147th FA.
Siemonsma has held a variety of staff and command positions throughout his career within Joint Force Headquarters, 1st and 2nd Battalions of the 147th FA, and Recruiting and Retention Battalion.
He served as a commander with Bravo Battery, 2-147th FA and the Recruiting and Retention Battalion.
Siemonsma was mobilized in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom with the 2-147th Field Artillery Battalion from December 2003 until February 2005, where he served as commander of Bravo Battery.
Siemonsma also works full-time for the SDARNG as the state training officer with Joint Force Headquarters in Rapid City.
