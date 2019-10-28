1-147th soldiers welcomed home from European deployment

The 112 soldiers from the South Dakota Army National Guard’s Bravo Battery, 1-147th Field Artillery Battalion and 147th Forward Support Company were welcomed home by family and friends at Lincoln High School in Sioux Falls, Oct. 26, after returning from duty in Europe.
While on a 10-month deployment, the Yankton-based Battery B and Watertown-based FSC provided rocket artillery and logistics support to Operation Atlantic Resolve. Using multinational training events, the operation is to build readiness, increase interoperability and enhance allied nation partnerships between militaries.
Gov. Kristi Noem, U.S. Senators John Thune and Mike Rounds, Congressman Dusty Johnson and Maj. Gen. Jeff Marlette, SDNG adjutant general, praised the soldiers for their service.
“You are part of an elite group of less than one percent of Americans who are willing to put on this uniform and serve. Thank you for that service,” said Marlette.
During their deployment, Bravo Battery and the FSC fired 132 rockets. They were part of two multinational exercises, which included a total of 27 partner nations. They were the first American unit to fire the Multiple Launch Rocket System in Hungary and the first to fire the MLRS in Germany since 2006.
Bravo Battery and the FSC also re-established the supply and part-ordering system for MLRS specific parts in the United States European Command, as well as attaining a near perfect overall equipment readiness rate. They assisted active duty counterparts to complete munitions and fuel transport missions, when assistance was needed.
“Over the last 10 and a half months we have traveled far from home. Even though we were far from home, it was never far from our hearts and minds,” said Capt. Daniel LaMaack. commander of Bravo Battery.
