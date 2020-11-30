City officials said they will likely take steps to make sure rental units in Pierre have smoke detectors that work after a Thanksgiving Day fire in an apartment downtown revealed some deficiencies in the building.
The news of the Thanksgiving Day fire caught the attention of many. Pierre Fire Chief Ian Paul said he was surprised to learn it appeared — and sounded like — there were no working smoke detectors in the building.
One resident of the building told the Capital Journal on Monday that she has working smoke detectors in her apartment. However, she said didn’t go off in this case, even though she lives near the apartment where the fire started. Others banging on doors got her attention, the resident said.
There are no smoke detectors in the hallways of the building, the owner and residents said. The owner of the apartment building said the deficiencies are getting fixed.
The fire was started by a cigarette in or on a couch in the living room of a first-floor apartment in the 12-unit building in the 400 block of South Central Avenue, just one apartment building away from the downtown Pierre Fire Department station, said the owner of both 12-unit buildings, Rodney Buhl.
No one was hurt and the fire, called in about 4:30 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 26, was quickly extinguished. Everyone was evacuated and there was some smoke damage, Paul said.
Some residents were able to come home that evening, while others were housed at hotels by the American Red Cross, Paul said.
Buhl said city officials called him about the concerns for lack of operational smoke alarms.
“There were some missing in the hall,” Buhl told the Capital Journal. “We have to put them in.”
City Engineer John Childs oversees building and fire code ordinances for Pierre. City ordinances include the International Building Code, which requires smoke detectors for apartment buildings, Childs told the Capital Journal.
However, he said there are no regular inspections.
“Typically, we respond to complaints on these kinds of things,” Childs said. Often, it’s a tenant who complains.”
When city officials get such complaints, or happen to observe something lacking in an apartment building or other building, “we get the owners to bring it up to code,” Childs said.
The city ordinances do not include any financial penalty for failing to have a building up to code.
“But, we do have the authority to go in and issue an order,” Childs said. “I can’t think of a time when people haven’t complied.”
Norm Weaver, in his last month of a decade as Hughes County Commissioner, is a landlord and was for years the building official for the city of Pierre in charge of inspections. He remembers when the Buhl apartment building were constructed. At that time, the two buildings did have smoke detectors, he said.
But, he’s found in more recent years, through his work with the Pierre Housing Authority, a separate nonprofit from the city that oversees low-cost, federally funded housing in the city, there is a need for more oversight of building conditions, Weaver said.
And landlords often have difficulty with tenants breaking smoke detectors, say when they start beeping because of a low battery. There are cases of exit lights and smoke detectors being taken out of buildings, Weaver said he’s found.
Childs said he’s talked with Paul, whose department offers reminders and help installing smoke detectors every year. The department partners with the American Red Cross to “hand out smoke detectors” to anyone needing them, said Brooke Bohnenkamp, city communications director.
Childs said the Thanksgiving fire has sparked talk of doing more to ensure fire safety. A first step is for anyone who knows of any problems to let city officials know, Childs said.
Bohnenkamp said, “We welcome those calls. If people are concerned about the safety of a building they are living in. We don’t want any unsafe conditions. If people have concerns, by all means, let us know.”
Childs said officials may be changing some things.
“We have been looking at some things and we might have something out in the very near future,” he said.
“We don’t have a fine,” Childs added. “Maybe we should.”
