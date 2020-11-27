Fire and smoke chased residents from a 12-unit downtown apartment building on Thanksgiving afternoon in Pierre, said Fire Chief Ian Paul.
No one got hurt, but Paul said he was surprised that firefighters could find no smoke detectors anywhere in the building in the 400 block of South Central Avenue in Pierre.
The fire was convenient if nothing else: just one 12-unit apartment building away from the fire department’s main station at the corner of Dakota Avenue and Central Avenue, kind of kitty-corner from Richie Z’s Brickhouse BBQ and Grill.
“The call came in about 4:30 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day,” Paul told the Capital Journal. “We got a report of a fire in an apartment. Upon arrival, smoke was showing and an evacuation was in progress.”
One of the residents told a friend she had just finished her Thanksgiving meal “when she heard people yelling and beating on doors to get everyone out,” the friend told the Capital Journal via email.
Pierre police officers, state Highway Patrol troopers and an American Medical Response ambulance arrived to help the firefighters from the Pierre Volunteer Fire Department and the Fort Pierre Volunteer Fire Department who responded.
“They were able to knock down the fire in short order,” Paul said. “The fire was isolated to one apartment in the rear of the building. Most of the fire damage was isolated to that apartment. However, there was smoke damage throughout the 12 units.”
The American Red Cross helped several residents find other lodging for Thanksgiving night, he said. The apartment management had a cleaner going through the building to get rid of the smoke and smoke smell and most of the residents probably went home Friday night, Paul said.
Nobody was home in the apartment when the fire call came in, Paul said.
“The fire originated in the living room and does not appear to be suspicious,” Paul said. “It was not a cooking-related fire.”
But the investigation into the cause continues, he said.
“The apartment manager was working with a cleaning company right after the fire, to do some air scrubbing of the building. I would assume (the residents in) all the units would be able to return, except for the unit that had the fire,” Paul said.
One thing caught Paul’s attention: “There appeared to be no working smoke detectors in the building,” Paul said.
And it wasn’t just an old batteries kind of deal.
“We did not see any smoke detectors,” said Paul, which he said surprised him.
“We will look into the city code and take a look at the minimum they were supposed to have and visit with management about that.”
