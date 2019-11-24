Like busy Thanksgiving elves, the utility room at the First United Methodist Church of Pierre was filled with, not quite scurrying, Pierre Area Referral Service (PARS) volunteers to pack boxes with food to help those in need for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday Friday evening Nov. 22 in Pierre.
There was a box roller almost the length of the room with volunteers standing at the ready on either side. It was an assembly line Henry Ford would have been proud to see.
One Thanksgiving elf, Marty Allison, has been volunteering for five or six years with PARS.
“It’s important to help other people,” Allison said. “It makes you feel good to donate your time to help other people, especially over the holiday season.”
Melissa Marmo, of PARS, does client services and runs a couple of programs, and was in the middle of keeping the line rolling. She made sure each station had their items and the completed boxes went to their correct locations on the outside of the assembly line against the wall to prepare for delivery.
“Our mission is to help people help themselves,” Marmo said. “We give them a little boost. Whether its food, keeping them from getting evicted, keeping the utilities on. Sending food home with the kids on the weekends is another program we run.”
Some boxes are for individuals, and some are for families, according to Marmo. The organization is a non-profit charity and a Salvation Army extension unit. As well, PARS runs the local food pantries for Fort Pierre and Pierre.
Boxes were first placed on the roller belt. Things like potatoes, celery, oranges and sweet potatoes were placed in the boxes as they rolled down the line.
“Tonight, there is going to be a turkey,” Marmo said. “Not in the box, but there is going to be a turkey. A pie, a package of Cool Whip, cranberries, corn, green beans, sweet potatoes, regular potatoes, apples, oranges, stuffing, a package of dinner rolls, two packages of gravy, a package of French-fried onions, a box of stuffing and celery and carrots. That is everything in there.”
Some folks, new to the area from Utah, heard about the event and came down to help out too. “We heard about this event going on and we wanted to come help,” Megan Williams said. “We like helping out whenever it’s needed.”
