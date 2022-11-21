PARS Executive Director Corwin Jones was on hand to assist with their Thanksgiving food giveaway. Currently, the agency administers the local food pantry as well as the Holiday food program as well as a handful of others.
With the cost of living going up, the impact is affecting those who are already the most in need. While the numbers don’t paint a very rosy picture, those lending a helping hand certainly do.
To put it into perspective, inflation data from in2013dollars.com shows a rise of 11.2 percent on all food costs registered this September compared to last year. The same data shows the cost of home groceries in particular soaring by 13 percent. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported energy prices rose 17.6 percent for the last 12 months, ending October 2022.
With inflation wreaking havoc on food prices nationwide, people locally are feeling the effects.
“As I talk to the directors at our partner agencies, they all mention that the two things they need most are money and volunteers. We’re in the middle of our campaign, which means we can help take the burden of raising funds off their shoulders,” Capital Area United Way executive director Holly Wade said in a press release. “As people think about gift giving, we’d like to encourage people to consider donations as their gifts.”
The funds raised help 16 partner agencies in the community, with 98 percent of all donations staying in Hughes and Stanley Counties. While fundraising might be somewhat off their shoulders, finding people willing to stand out in freezing conditions is entirely different.
Pierre Area Referral Services has been actively helping those in the community for more than 50 years. This past weekend was no different, as cars were already lined up on South Pierre Street on Saturday morning for their “Thanksgiving feast,” coined by Executive Director Corwin Jones. PARS has 380 approved applications this year, up from 350 the year prior.
“We had to cut it,” he said of late application due to higher than normal demand. Any unaccounted turkeys from the event will be saved for those on their waitlist, which is extensive.
Availability of holiday meals are entirely based on donations the referral service received. One issue they run into is touching base with applicants. If one cannot be contacted, the service cannot be rendered.
Corwin credits bulletin inserts in local churches being an effective way to garner donations, which are open through January. Those interested can find a sponsorship form on their website or simply write a check. Corwin explains that it’s $75 to sponsor a meal for a family, with anything extra going to upkeep for the Capital Area United Way partner agency. If the Christmas applications have the same demand as they do for Thanksgiving, the group is at roughly 30 percent of the way there.
Volunteers were on hand directing traffic, verifying information and handing out gift cards for groceries as well as frozen turkeys. The looks of gratitude upon those receiving their allotment was enough warmth for those withstanding frigid temperatures.
PARS vice president Jason Jones was on hand to assist in the early hours because the cause means a lot to him.
“We know this meal is important to individuals in our community,” he said. He encourages those who qualify to not be hesitant to reach out for assistance, especially with the Christmas edition just around the corner. “Each is as important as the other. It’s important to keep our community fed and this is an important way of doing it.”
The application deadline for their holiday Christmas feast is Thursday, Dec. 1 with distribution taking place on Dec. 17. Qualifying applicants can apply at pierreareareferral.org/services/applications or grab a paper copy out of their tote at 110 W. Missouri Ave.
