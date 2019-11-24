The Pierre Senior Center members held its Thanksgiving potluck, Thursday Nov. 21, with 84 members and guests in attendance.
“We normally fit all our food on four big tables, but this party required five. BankWest provided the turkeys and five of their employees joined us for this special potluck dinner,” said director Don Zeller.
“Our dazzling musical entertainment was Lori Hall playing the bells and Ron Smith accompanying her on the piano. They played several Broadway show tunes: “Tomorrow,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “You’ll Never Walk Alone,” “Try To Remember,” “Do-Ra-Mi,” “Climb Every Mountain,” “Edelweiss,” “From the Beauty of the Earth.” They played “White Christmas” (and as a sing-along), which will also be performed at their concert. Ron and Lori will be presenting a concert at the Methodist church on Sunday, Dec 1, at 2 p.m.”
“Ron shared another of his corny jokes: ‘Why did the police arrest the turkey? Because they suspected him of foul play’.” said Zeller.
The Senior Citizens Center is closed Thanksgiving day. Its next potluck will be Thursday, Dec. 5, at noon. Some of the Center’s members have joined their voices to create the “Senior Singers” group, which will be singing Christmas songs at the Dec. 5 Thursday potluck. They are singing at Kelly’s Retirement home on Dec. 3, Edgewood on Dec. 16, and at Lincoln Apartments and the Golden Living Center on Dec. 17.
“We are planning a bus trip to Aberdeen to enjoy the Aberdeen Living Christmas Tree concert on Sunday, Dec. 8. The cost is $25 for the bus ride and a free will offering for the concert. This is open to the public. For more information, call 224-7730 or email PIRASCC@YAHOO.COM,” said Zeller.
The Senior Center’s Christmas party is Sunday, Dec. 15, from 2 to 4 p.m.
