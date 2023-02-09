While Bend, Oregon lays claim to the last Blockbuster, Pierre was home to the last stand-alone video rental shop in South Dakota. Now Movie Mania plans to close up shop in March, wrapping up a 16-year run at its North Harrison Avenue location.
The store has provided the community with a video rental option since February 2007.
“It’s been touch and go since the beginning. When we first started there were three other video stores in town, and we outlasted all of them,” owner Nancy Hiller said.
When they opened, Netflix was just mailing out DVDs. Now with a variety of streaming services, the competition has become too much according to Hiller.
“Once that started happening, we started to see a decline in people,” she said.
Even without paying herself, the lack of people coming in on a regular basis was tough to overcome.
“It’s sad, because in today’s age you can get your food by Doordash, get your movies online. You don’t even have to leave your house. You don’t even have to go out and talk to anybody,” Hiller said.
She said the coronavirus pandemic also had a negative effect on their business.
“People that used to come in because they didn’t have internet, they don’t come in anymore,” Hiller said.
To combat the downturn in rentals, Hiller decided to expand by offering novelty t-shirts and card games.
“We try to carry stuff that you can’t find anywhere else in town,” she said.
The additions were a mere stopgap for the rental store.
“People don’t have money. People don’t have money to come out and just shop,” Hiller said.
While she considered closing up since around Christmas, the deciding factor came in the form of the store's lease renewal.
“I have no more fight in me, because I have done everything possible to keep my dream alive and it's done. I mean, there’s nothing I can do. I tried, at least I can say in my life that I did try. I just got into it at the wrong time,” Hiller said.
Through this ending comes a silver lining in Hiller’s eyes.
“I’m just gonna enjoy not working every other weekend. Because, honestly, for the last 20 years, because I worked at a video store before I opened this, I have worked every other weekend. My husband, he rarely gets to go out fishing. So maybe now he can finally go fishing,” Hiller said.
Movie Mania has been a family-run business through and through. To put it into perspective, Hiller’s daughter, Ashlee, was just 4 years old when they opened up.
“Over half my life I’ve been here, ya know?” Ashlee said.
She recalled watching Studio Ghibli movies at the store, getting emotional at the pending loss.
“It was my first job, I liked the independence of it a little bit,” she said.
Ashlee even acted as a retail buyer, offering suggestions for items they could offer.
Hiller's niece, Kira Olson, recalled watching her daughter Ember grow up at Movie Mania. Olson has worked there since she was 16 years old, so she herself grew up inside the video store. With each closing of a video store, Olson found that people are being further removed from human interaction.
"If you think about it, what's the better way? Yeah, I can scroll through TVs, I can scroll through any streaming service that you got. But I actually get to talk to people here. I get to interact with them, I can recommend movies," Olson said.
She said a big part of who she is came from Movie Mania and will miss it when it's gone.
That said, Hiller will look back fondly on her time spent at her shop.
“I’m going to miss it. I’m going to miss the people because I have met a lot of great, great people up here and became friends with a lot of people,” she said.
Movie Mania's last day of operation will be March 31.
[sad]I am so sorry to hear this. Everyone there are so nice. I will miss this business.
