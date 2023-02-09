Kira Olson
Ember Olson, 5, picked out a movie at Movie Mania. "She's been a very, very big part of the store. I know a lot of people have come in just specifically to see her," her mother, Kira Olson, said. 

 Phil Torres / Capital Journal

While Bend, Oregon lays claim to the last Blockbuster, Pierre was home to the last stand-alone video rental shop in South Dakota. Now Movie Mania plans to close up shop in March, wrapping up a 16-year run at its North Harrison Avenue location.

The store has provided the community with a video rental option since February 2007.

Movie Mania
Steve Hiller
Steve Hiller, checking on the return bin out front, is looking forward to spending more time fishing with Movie Mania closing next month.
Ashlee Hiller
Ashlee, checking on some of their stock, spent the majority of her life around Movie Mania since its inception in 2007.
Ember Olson
Ember Olson, 5, takes her time picking out a toy at Movie Mania. Her mother Kira let her pick one out since she was crying due to the store closure.

Phil Torres

Reporter

Reporter Phil Torres received his Bachelor's degree from Kent State University. His work has appeared in the Associated Press and Washington Times.

