Pierre Street retailer The Alley Exchange is on the move to a new location across town at Northridge Plaza, where it will take over the space formerly occupied by Bounce Around City with an Oct. 16 ribbon-cutting.
Owner April Stromer told the Capital Journal on Monday that the sale of The Alley Exchange's building precipitated this month's move, which Stromer said she and her husband knew was coming as far back as mid-August.
"It kind of put my husband and myself in a position where we needed to be looking for another option for us in order to keep the store open," Stromer said.
Stromer confirmed that the move had nothing to do with a July 20 incident in which a motorist backed into and shattered one of the store's front display windows. The window damaged in the incident was still boarded up as of Monday afternoon.
"I'm very confident," Stromer said of the impending move. "The owners of the mall (Midwest Holdings, LLC) have been wonderful with us... they also had owned this building before it sold, also. So they've been really wonderful in helping us get our move done up there."
Alley Exchange employee Dayza Nelson shared Stromer's excitement for the move.
"It'll be a good chance for us to have a bigger space and expand," Nelson said. "I hope that it gets more life into the mall. That's what I'm crossing my fingers for."
Stromer said the Northridge Plaza space is larger than The Alley Exchange's present home, a gift given calls she has received from vendors hoping to sell their wares at the store. She and her husband looked at multiple buildings around Pierre, but felt Northridge Plaza was the best fit as it already contains several retail vendors.
"So we wouldn't be the only ones trying to draw in traffic, customers, in order to shop the store, the entire mall is drawing in customers," Stromer said. "All the businesses up there, they're all trying to draw in people to support their businesses, so we felt that would be the best bet for us to go in the amount of time that we were given."
The Alley Exchange's new Northridge Plaza location will open Oct. 16 with an 11 a.m. ribbon-cutting. The store's annual Wine Walk, typically involving customers walking from business to business in downtown Pierre, will take place the same day but will be contained inside the new Alley Exchange location, Stromer said.
The Pierre City Commission approved transfer of The Alley Exchange's wine license from 339 S. Pierre St. to 1615 N. Harrison St. last week.
Stromer said she could have kept The Alley Exchange on Pierre Street through Halloween at the latest, but decided to move earlier because of the Wine Walk's impact on business and to hold the event on its traditional day -- the opening day of hunting season. Oct. 16 is South Dakota's first day of the season for the hunting of quail, pheasant (traditional) and Canada goose (Bennett County, including nonresidents), according to the South Dakota Department of Game, Fish and Parks.
"We're hoping that we can help build the mall back up to what it once was and to get people to start filling corridors of the mall area and shopping not just our store up there, but all the stores, because there's a lot of great stores up there," Stromer said. "And with Karl's opening back up, we're hoping that brings a lot of foot traffic to not just our store, but to Northridge Plaza as a whole. We're excited to go into our new home."
In May, the Pierre City Commission voted to assist Karl's TV and Appliance in moving to Northridge Plaza with help from the city's Tax Rebate Program. Karl’s has occupied its present Sioux Avenue location since 1974.
