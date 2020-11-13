The Biden/Harris 10: What exactly do the president and vice president-elect plan to do?

Do President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris actually want what those on the political right accuse them of, such as:
Confiscation of firearms from private citizens;
Cash and land reparations for the ancient sin of slavery; and
“Defund The Police?”
How much of this is political hyperbole and how much is reality? The Capital Journal decided to copy the language provided on Biden’s own website to show readers what the Democrats say they have in store.
The website is https://joebiden.com/joes-vision/.
Health Insurance:
“Biden will give you the choice to purchase a public health insurance option like Medicare. As in Medicare, the Biden public option will reduce costs for patients by negotiating lower prices from hospitals and other health care providers. It also will better coordinate among all of a patient’s doctors to improve the efficacy and quality of their care, and cover primary care without any co-payments.”
Stopping COVID-19:
“Implement mask mandates nationwide by working with governors and mayors and by asking the American people to do what they do best: step up in a time of crisis.”
Taxes, taxes and more taxes
“Joe Biden will not raise taxes on anyone making less than $400,000. Period. But he will ask wealthy Americans and big corporations to pay their fair share, including by:
“Raising the corporate tax rate to 28%;
Requiring a true minimum tax on all foreign earnings of United States companies located overseas so that we do our part to put an end to the global race to the bottom that rewards global tax havens. This will be 21% — twice the rate of the Trump offshoring tax rate and will apply to all income; Imposing a tax penalty on corporations that ship jobs overseas in order to sell products back to America;
Imposing a 15% minimum tax on book income so that no corporation gets away with paying no taxes;
Raising the top individual income rate back to 39.6%;
Asking those making more than $1 million to pay the same rate on investment income that they do on their wages.”
World affairs and foreign relations:
“Renew American leadership to mobilize global action on global threats.”
“President Biden would re-enter the (Iran nuclear) agreement, using hard-nosed diplomacy and support from our allies to strengthen and extend it, while more effectively pushing back against Iran’s other destabilizing activities.”
“Environmental Justice”
Ensure the U.S. achieves a 100% clean energy economy and reaches net-zero emissions no later than 2050.”
“Re-enter the Paris Agreement on day one of the Biden Administration and lead a major diplomatic push to raise the ambitions of countries’ climate targets.”
“Biden will set a target of reducing the carbon footprint of the U.S. building stock 50% by 2035.”
“Biden will work with our nation’s governors and mayors to support the deployment of more than 500,000 new public charging outlets by the end of 2030.”
Higher Education:
“Make public colleges and universities tuition-free for all families with incomes below $125,000.”
“Doubling the maximum value of Pell grants.”
Immigration:
“Immediately reverse the Trump Administration’s cruel and senseless policies that separate parents from their children at our border.”
“Ensure that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Customs and Border Protection (CBP) personnel abide by professional standards and are held accountable for inhumane treatment.”
Crime and Punishment:
“End all incarceration for drug use alone and instead divert individuals to drug courts and treatment.”
“Stop corporations from profiteering off of incarceration.”
“Eliminate the death penalty.”
Gun Control:
“Ban the manufacture and sale of assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.”
“Require background checks for all gun sales.”
“End the online sale of firearms and ammunitions.”
Abortion:
- “Restore federal funding for Planned Parenthood. The Obama-Biden administration fought Republican attacks on funding for Planned Parenthood again and again. As president, Biden will reissue guidance specifying that states cannot refuse Medicaid funding for Planned Parenthood and other providers that refer for abortions.”
