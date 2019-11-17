This year the South Dakota Christmas Tree comes not from afar but from near, in Pierre.
On Friday, Nov. 15, the big “state” Christmas tree was cut down and trucked to and tucked into the Capitol Rotunda. It’s the start of the uniquely expansive Christmas tree fest in the Capitol started by Dottie Howe in 1981 when she got Gov. Bill Janklow’s OK to put 12 evergreens in the seat of the state’s government.
By 1997, when Howe stepped down as chair of the Capitol Christmas tree project, some 50,000 people were coming to see it over the holidays each year.
Its pure extravagance got attention from news media across the nation.
The magazine Midwest Living did a story. Television journalist Charles Kuralt, still on the road for CBS, did a story; may he rest in peace.
While South Dakota's sister state to the north went to no trees in the capitol at Christmas, opting for an artificial large tree-like display as of the 125th anniversary of both halves of the Dakota Territory becoming states, South Dakota keeps filling the Capitol with a kind of fir trade.
For a long month, the big display is open to the public from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week. Much of the time there are people playing music and/or singing, in the Rotunda.
From Dottie Howe’s original dozen treees, it’s been nearly 100 trees from across the state that fill the hallways of the Capitol, sponsored by cities, organizations, groups and businesses. Each group decorates its tree once it’s up.
The 90-plus smaller trees, from 7 feet to 14 feet high, seem to be sort of standing around in a awe of the big one dominating the Rotunda.
The smaller ones will be brought in Monday and Tuesday, Nov. 17 and 18, and decorated, in a kind of Christmasy rush that leaves little room for dry legislative speeches and committee meetings.
Every year, a big tree is chosen for the special place in the Rotunda, from somewhere around the state, usually with a story.
In 2017,for example, the Capitol tree came from Huron. It was a 29-foot Colorado blue spruce that third-grader Linda Krutzfeldt received on Arbor Day in 1986 from John Hinners of the conservation and foresty division of the state agriculture department. She took good care of it in her parents’ yard and by 2017 it was 40 feet tall.
Once it was taken down and prepared for the Capitol, it had lost a dozen feet in height, the last few to help squeeze it through the Capitol doors.
When it was all lit up during the lighting ceremony Nov. 24, 2017, Linda Krutzfeldt Gogolin — now living in the Twin Cities was there with her parents, and with Hinners, retired and living in Huron.
On Friday, Nov. 15, a 35-foot Colorado blue spruce that grew up just a few blocks from the Capitol — donated by Ciara Rounds and Andrew Forest of Pierre and trimmed to 25.5 feet — , was pushed and pulled into the Capitol.
It will be decorated by the South Dakota Realtors Assocation.
“Christmas in the Capitol is a wonderful tradition that Pierre residents and folks across South Dakota enjoy every year,” Gov. Kristi Noem said Friday in a news release. “I’m thrilled to continue the festivities and highlight the different elements of our hometowns through the tree displays. Come visit the Capitol and catch the Christmas spirit!”
This year’s theme is “Hometown Christmas.”
Relying on private funds, the Christmas at the Capitol organizers buy about 100 trees every year, usually from a Wisconsin farm. Most of them are “assigned,” to communities, churches, organizations and businesses who come to the Capitol to decorate them.
That will happen Monday and Tuesday this week.
Noem announced that the “Grand Lighting Ceremony for Christmas at the Capitol will be at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 26. Noem, and First Gentleman Bryon Noem and Pierre Mayor Steve Harding invite the public to the lighting.
The James Valley Christian High School Choir (East River) and the Haakon County Crooners (West River) will sing.
After the ceremony, Noem said “kids of all ages can pose for pictures with Santa Claus” in front of the big blue spruce and that parents should remember to bring cameras.
The Capitol is open every day 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. all year and from Nov. 27, the sights will include the dozens of Christmas trees.
For more info, go online to www.christmasatthecapitol.sd.gov and on Facebook at Christmas at the Capitol.
On the “Christmas At the Capitol,” website, Gov. Noem and her family included a kind of Christmas card to the state:
“This is a special time of year. A time to gather and celebrate with loved ones and a time to reflect on the past year while setting goals for the new year. As you begin to plan your celebrations and traditions, I hope that you will join Bryon and I during the annual Christmas at the Capitol event. If you have never been to the Capitol during this time of year, put it on your list! The decorations, the smell of the trees and the atmosphere is unlike anything else you will see. If you make this event part of an annual tradition, we look forward to seeing you.
From our family to yours - Merry Christmas!!”
