The coronavirus is making its way around the world. The threat level for the state, though, is lower than many other places.
“In South Dakota we don’t have any international airports. The number of people we have returning from China and some of the other countries on the CDC Health Advisory List are smaller than a lot of other states. So, that risk of transmission in South Dakota is going to be lower than the risk in California. They do have a lot more people,” said Dr. Joshua Clayton, South Dakota state epidemiologist.
Last week the first case of COVID-19 — by community-acquired means in the United States — was in California.
“That was the first community acquired case,” Clayton said. “They have, not yet at least, linked that back to somebody with travel exposure or a confirmed case. I think you will see that there will be more states that act more quickly to test an individual who is severely ill.”
Where a person has not been exposed, is hospitalized and continues to develop more severe symptoms, they would be tested for influenzas and other respiratory pathogens.
The case was eye-opening to both the medical and public health community, he said.
Since then, the first death due to complications from the virus happened over the weekend in Washington State. On March 1, there were two more reported cases through community acquired circumstances — one in Oregon, and the other in Washington.
“There are a few measures the CDC can communicate directly with hospitals through their health alert network postings,” Clayton said. “Most of what the hospitals have received so far on the coronavirus is through the Department of Health as an intermediary to make sure that they’re receiving the information. There’s constant dialogue between hospital staff members and officials and the Department of Health in how this would play out in South Dakota.”
“If you have a severe case, and you don’t have a positive agent of what is making the patient ill, there is the checklist. You can request testing from CDC, or to test internally within your state,” said Clayton. The testing is currently only done by the CDC and state health departments who have “stood up their tests,” done proficiency testing, and received the appropriate kits from CDC to perform the test themselves.
“Just this week we were able to stand up the testing within the State of South Dakota to test for a suspect coronavirus case,” Clayton said. “So we do have that capacity now.”
Because it’s a virus, they use a molecular level test called a Polymerase Chain Reaction Test (PCR Test) to find results for the coronavirus. They break up the genome of the virus using an enzyme, where they can then test for pieces of that virus, Clayton said.
Currently, there have been 31 countries and territories across the world with cases of COVID-19 reported, according to the CDC. As of Feb. 23 the CDC reports 76,936 cases reported inside mainland China and 1,875 cases in the rest of the world. There had been 2,462 deaths associated with the virus worldwide. As of Feb. 28 they report 82,000 cases and 2,800 deaths worldwide.
In the United States there have been almost 500 people tested with 60 confirmed cases, including 42 people who have been repatriated from “high-risk” areas like the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan, and now, as of March 1, one confirmed death.
A coronavirus is a large family of viruses which causes illnesses ranging from the common cold to Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS-CoV) and a novel coronavirus (nCoV) is a new strain that has not been previously identified in humans, according to the World Health Organization. Coronaviruses are zoonotic viruses — transmittable between animals and people.
As with any flu, older people, those with health issues, especially respiratory conditions, and young children may be more at risk if infected. With the flu, the same general advice includes to wash your hands more often than normal. Don’t go out if you are feeling ill. Cover your mouth if you cough or sneeze. Drink plenty of water and non-sugared beverages. Eat smart and well.
“We know the mortality rate for those who contract this virus is running about 2 percent,” Senator Mike Rounds said. “It has not reached a pandemic stage yet, although it could.”
The largest issue facing South Dakota may be that not all cases are severe enough to warrant visiting a doctor, Rounds said. A person with a mild case, or with mild early stages, may not even know they are sick.
The turnaround time of administering the test and getting the results is greatly decreased because South Dakota can test for the virus here. We can get results much quicker by having the test available in South Dakota, Clayton said.
