There have been more than 5 million illegal crossings of our southern border since President Biden took office. Title 42 ended May 11, a policy that has allowed border patrol to turn migrants away due to public health concerns. Fentanyl is flowing across the border in record numbers.

President Biden’s open-border policies have created a national security crisis, drug crisis, and crime crisis across America. I’ve joined my colleagues many times urging the President and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas to put a plan in place to secure our border when Title 42 ended. We’ve known the end date of Title 42 for years, even providing an extension to allow more time for a plan to develop.

