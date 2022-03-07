Josiah Corrales is working alongside about 50 other local youths and adults preparing for Hosanna Dance Studio’s free performances of “The Deliverer” this month.
He says there’s a little bit of pressure, but the joy of working alongside a team makes it worth it.
“I’m here mostly because of the group of people here,” said Corrales, 14. “We have a lot of fun, we enjoy ourselves. The worst part of dancing is probably the feeling I might mess up or something. The best part is having fun and just being with the people. I’ve met a lot of new friends.”
Corrales, who also does martial arts, has been with the dance studio two years and is among three male dancers with larger parts in the performance, dancing the biblical roles of Moses and Jethro. Three others will make smaller appearances.
The dancers and actors, ranging from age 3 through adult, are performing an adaptation of the 1998 animated movie “Prince of Egypt.” They’re in the final preparation stages for the public performances but the work isn’t done yet.
“There’s a lot to accomplish,” said Joshua Easter, one of three dance instructors. “It’s good seeing their progress. When everyone pushes themselves, you really grow.”
Artistic Director Sunny Hannum said they performed versions of “The Deliverer” in 2007 and 2015, but this year’s performance has new choreography and staging. Preliminary work and basic dance instruction started in August.
The 2022 show has a bit of different staging in it. She said that it has actually become two shows in one, a blending of her vision and the vision seen by the other instructors, Joshua Easter and his sister, Sarah Easter.
“The younger group needed a lot of work on the style. It’s not really a full ballet. It has contemporary dance — a mixture of all of the styles — and modern dance in it,” Hannum said.
Joshua Easter said the final performance soundtrack incorporates the movie songs and remakes used in the Broadway version. Other fun songs have also been added, such as “Walk Like an Egyptian.”
“It’s a different experience,” he said. “With us using music it really opens up your mind in a different way. I like the show we do because it lets everyone on stage experience a character. They are showing their experiences with the audience members.”
The main dance pieces have some differences, including more lifts, arm movement and pantomiming. Though some pieces are solo, most are for a ballet core group.
“We’ve added quite a few dances over the years, and modified some,” Hannum said, adding that there is at least one new piece. “Of course, we have a different crop of dancers. There are actually some who, when starting out, are from the 2015 show, and they are now in the older group.”
Hannum said that any illness or anything other absenteeism changes a rehearsal.
“When a child is sick or quarantined, the complicated formation makes a whole different dance out of it,’’ Hannum said. When a dancer is used to being next to one individual, then they are dancing next to someone else, the spacing, synchronization and other perspectives alter, she said.
This is the first time since 2019 that the show will be in Riggs Theater, thanks to the pandemic. In 2020, a performance was held at the Steamboat Park band shell in Pierre. In 2021, it was held in the Pierre Players’ Grand Opera House. Several other performances were held in-house at the studio in Fort Pierre.
Hannum said the contemporary dance portions require a lot of technique.
“I think the special thing about our shows is they tell a story, it really helps audiences connect to what is going on on stage,” Hannum said. “It is not just a series of dances, like a recital. We’ve heard from audiences in the past, and we are blown away that these shows are so interesting to watch. You don’t zone out when it’s a story.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.