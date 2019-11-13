The Pierre and Fort Pierre area celebrates the Christmas Spirit, as do other towns in the state. Weather, travel and time permitting, one can join in the spirit at various towns all season long.
The Vermillion Area Chamber & Development Company has announced that for the fourth year, the Standstill Parade of Lights is returning to downtown Vermillion. From 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 5 , historic Main Street will be a bustle of activity as chamber members and other organizations alike display their floats and compete for the grand title. Prizes will be awarded to the top three float submissions.
If you’d like to compete in the float contest, find registration forms online at LiveVermillion.com. Float registration closes on Monday, Dec. 2.
Children can meet with Santa, who will attend the event to spread Christmas cheer and light the majestic Vermillion Christmas tree at 6:45 p.m. in Ratingen Platz. In the lead-up to the Standstill Parade of Lights, people can enter the drawing for $100 in Vermillion Bucks at participating stores. Winners will be announced at the Standstill Parade of Lights.
The Holiday Stroll will follow suit on Thursday, Dec. 12. This event provides an opportunity for those final Christmas shopping purchases. Small businesses without a brick and mortar store are invited to table at McVicker Plaza to sell their goods. This is a benefit provided to Chamber
members, with a fee of $50 for non-members. The VCDC is bringing back Holiday Bucks for another year. The VCDC will sell $15,000 of Vermillion Bucks at a discount of 15%. Each household can purchase up to $300, one time. That’s a $300 value for only $255.
For more information, contact VCDC’s Megan Davidson at 605-624-5571 or
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.