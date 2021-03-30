Of all the holiday related decorations my children are most infatuated with the Easter egg. We have been known to color several dozen.
Although I am a firm believer that eggs are part of a healthy diet, I can only stomach so many plain hard-boiled eggs. Each egg provides about 75 calories, 6.5 grams of protein, 5 grams of fat and loads of micronutrients like vitamins A and D, choline, folate and selenium.
To avoid wasting any of our eggs this year, I plan to give some of these more unique uses of hard boiled eggs a try:
A Fresh Fun Take on Breakfast Pizza
Gently combine 4 peeled and coarsely chopped hard boiled eggs. a quarter-cup crumbled feta and 2 tablespoons each of both fresh lemon juice and extra-virgin olive oil. Spoon this mixture over 2 warm flatbreads. Top with chopped fresh herbs like chives, dill or tarragon.
Try a Marinade
Bring 5 peeled garlic cloves, 1 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes, ¾ cup soy sauce, 4 tablespoons rice vinegar and a teaspoon sugar to a boil in a medium sauce pan. Reduce heat and simmer for 5 minutes. Remove from heat and add 6 hard boiled and peeled eggs.
Let the mixture sit for at least an hour, and when you're ready to eat, sprinkle with a little toasted sesame seed over the top.
Everything is Better With a Sauce
To create a delicious curried peanut dip, heat 1 tablespoon vegetable oil in a saucepan over medium heat. Add a quarter-cup of jarred red curry paste and cook until the paste is very fragrant and is starting to stick to the pan. Then whisk in a can of coconut milk and continue cooking for about 3 minutes.
Remove the pan from heat and whisk in a half-cup of peanut butter, 3 tablespoons rice vinegar and a tablespoon each of both fish sauce and honey. Once it cools to room temperature, it's ready for dipping. Try it with eggs, rotisserie chicken, roasted sweet potatoes and cucumbers for an amazing balanced meal.
Elevate a Classic
Melt 2 tablespoons butter in a small pot over medium heat. Add 2 tablespoons flour and and a quarter-teaspoon of salt and whisk this mixture for about a minute or until fragrant. Slowly add 1 cup of milk, mixing and simmering until the mixture becomes thick. Then you can add 2 peeled and coarsely chopped hard boiled eggs. Try this poured over a couple slices of your favorite toasted bread.
Try a Twist
Make a simple avocado egg salad by mashing two ripe avocados with 6 tablespoons of olive-oil based mayonnaise, a half-teaspoon yellow mustard, half-teaspoons of both garlic and onion powder and as much pickle juice as desired. Gently mix in 6 peeled and coarsely chopped hard boiled eggs. Perfect for breakfast or lunch.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.