The Iditarod is the last great race on earth. The 51st running started last Saturday.
It is the longest sleds dog race in the world. Each musher and a team of dogs, compete in a race that is spectacular.
Chances are you don’t know many people who have witnessed the start of the Iditarod first-hand.
A relatively small group of people have committed to the experience.
If watching humans display bravery and courage in brilliant concerto with animals is up your alley, (and let’s face it, if you love our South Dakota state sport of rodeo, it is) the Iditarod is a must-see attraction. Don’t cheat yourself by staying home.
in today's’ day and age, much like Alaska hunting trips, setting up the trip to watch the take-off for the Iditarod is not as challenging as it once was due to the internet.
There’s no good excuse for not just doing it. Cost is minimal and the time required is little more than a long weekend.
A unique aspect of the race is that it starts once on Saturday for pomp and circumstance, in downtown Anchorage. The teams takeoff individually in two minute increments. They parade past thousands of spectators spread out over 11 miles.
The competitive start occurs the next day, 70 miles away in Willow, Alaska. There they escape the road system, leaving the security and predictability of civilization behind.
The racers draw for starting positions and are again spread out in 2 minute increments. The first team to cross the finish line wins.
That may seem to put one team at a disadvantage to another with a earlier start-out position. However, in a race that is an excruciating 1,000 miles long and has never been run in less than nine days and four hours, there is plenty of opportunities to lose or make up time.
This start and restart aspect allows for more people to see the racers in the much easier accessibility area of Anchorage. It also gives the mushers an opportunity to do a run-through to be sure all gear and dogs are in race-ready condition. It is going to be brutal.
The start of the Iditarod is a splendid combination of anticipation of what lies in the trail ahead and the hopes for the mushers’ and teams’ safety.
There is the feel of electricity in the air as spectators watch the spectacle.
The dogs explode with enthusiasm. They’re eager to prove what they were bred to do.
The Iditarod winning team uses their toughness, strength and a constantly changing strategy. The winner will choose when to rest and when to push on to beat all others to the finish.
Make no mistake, catching a bit of luck will be essential for the win. The extraordinary courage to enter a challenge that requires luck to win represents the spirit of the race.
It’s an endurance race that treks more than 1,000 miles of the most rugged, unforgiving and beautiful terrain on earth. It’s incredible that spectators can be so close to the racers that often times high-fives are exchanged as the competitors participate in the race.
It will be won by the musher that can safely race their team of up to 14 athletic dogs through bitter cold temps reaching 50 below, horrifying winds, past wild animals, over mountains, between glaciers, under the northern lights, through blizzards and white-out conditions to the finish line in Nome Alaska. The mushers do everything feasible to protect their dogs, yet at the same time allowing the canine athletes to show their toughness.
The musher must cross the finish line with at least 5 of the 14 dogs. Several dogs will be dropped from the race. But it's because they can't help but give it their all. They know what they’re supposed to do and they can hardly be held back. They love to run.
Wisconsin musher Wade Marrs says, “It’s a marathon, not a sprint.”
He’s in first place going into sundown the third night. But the positions are constantly changing.
Many teams will drop out due to extraordinary conditions, fatigue and bad luck. Although they’ve spit-shined their gear going into the race, as the race drudges on, it will test all gear, people and dogs to their breaking point.
This sport is for the truly hearty. The ultra-sensitive need not apply. Like rodeo, it’s a sport where animals and humans participate in a metaphoric dance that showcases their individual talents and a synergistic relationship that’s greater than the sum of the parts.
Both sports are thrilling for the spectator. Both sports attract a similar audience, that of which is mesmerized by competitors’ display of talent, toughness, knowledge and courageous vulnerability.
The grueling race won’t end for more than a week.
On the second day of the actual race, my family and I flew 150 miles off the road system to get to the Rainy Pass checkpoint.
The last 25 miles of the flight put us right over the famous Iditarod Trail. We watched mushers encourage their teams on the trail beneath the wings of the De Havilland Beaver. The Beaver is the workhorse of bushplanes. We could easily see many moose and dog teams.
Watching the teams from the plane as they negotiate the wicked sections along the trail increased our already high anticipation of watching the dogs race through Rainy Pass.
The “Steps” is a portion of the trail 130 miles into the race where the sledders climb over 1,000 feet elevation over a 20-mile stretch of tight turns, steep hills and boulders. A wreck along the "Steps" forced Tennessee musher Jennifer LaBar out of the race.
As the plane landed its skis on the frozen lake runway near the checkpoint, we could see mushers taking off while others had just arrived. Some will stop only long enough to sign in, while others choose to spend a few hours resting and feeding dogs.
Vets check all dogs at checkpoints, which scattered every 20 to 80 miles throughout the course. If the veterinarian or musher feel a dog shouldn’t continue, the dog will be flown back to Anchorage while the rest of the team continues. The race takes its toll on the two and four legged competitors.
The excitement and enthusiasm from the onlookers, even that far into the race is fantastic. The vets, pilots and race volunteers concentrate on supporting the mushers and dogs. They want to give all teams the best chance to safely complete the race.
Sportsmanship among racers is wonderful. Hunter Keefe is the youngest musher in the race at 23 years of age. He’s from Michigan. He can be overheard asking questions of veterans about what the next leg of the race will be like and what he should look out for. The veterans are surprisingly helpful giving advice to their younger competitor.
Good and supplies are staged along the route. Weather forecasts are essential.
The ideal temperature for the dogs to race is in the -10 F to 10 F range. The musher adapts to give his team the best chance for covering ground. That may mean choosing to run at night and sleep during the day if it’s too warm. On second day of the race, the temperature reached 30 F.
Many racers took it easy during the heat of the day.
Like all other sports, the mental challenge is a huge part of the competition. Mental mettle is essential for a win. It’s necessary to even finish.
To put the toughness of this race into perspective, more people have reached the summit of Mount Everest than have crossed the finish line of the Iditarod.
There’s specific regulations regarding number of hours teams can travel compared to how long they must rest.
Ryan Redington passed through the checkpoint midday on day two of the race in 9th place. By dawn the next morning, he had moved into first. That’s a big move, but there is a lot of race left. It’s far too early to make an accurate prediction of the outcome.
Redington is certainly one of the favorites. As is Denmark musher Millie Porsild. She’s tough and one of the female standouts. There are a few past winners entered, many previous top placers and 8 first-time Iditarod racers. But they all have experience mushing shorter races.
For updates on the progress of each racer, go to www.iditarod.com.
It’s reasonable to expect a winner to arrive at the finish line after between 8-18 days of hard racing.
Because the race is so long, watching it in its entirety may not be feasible for your vacation. Watching the start of the race, then flying into the bush to watch them run by before monitoring progress online was the perfect recipe for our group.
The Iditarod is quite possibly the most exciting sporting event I’ve ever experienced. Due to the excruciating length, it is certainly the most demanding.
At the end of the race, the winner will rejoice knowing, when it comes to the ultimate dogsled race, they proved they were the best in the world.
The Iditarod is the Last Great Race on the Planet. To win it, you first have to have the courage to start it!
