The directors of "The Outsider" knew what they were doing when they scheduled the show to be performed during the legislative session.
The comedy pokes fun at politics, while praising the folks who work in governmental roles behind the scenes.
Director Ashley Boone knew she wanted to do a production of "The Outsider" when she read the script.
"I like comedies. I don't necessarily laugh a lot out loud at other comedies or things that other people find amusing, but I laughed out loud when I read this script. So that made me feel like, yeah, I wanna do this," Boone said. "It also does truly poke fun at politics in some hilarious ways. But at the same time it really celebrates the people behind the scenes in government who truly make things happen. And it does actually explain the government pretty well too."
Boone said Pierre Players members have invited all the legislators to come watch the show. They've also sent two free tickets to every state office in Pierre.
"Sending out free tickets and inviting the legislators were really a 'thank you' for what they do," Boone explained.
"We purposely did the show during the session because we knew that there was gonna be more people in town that would probably appreciate it," she added.
Boone and Sarah Burger are co-directing the production, which the two have been planning since the summer months.
Burger and Boone worked to create four rotating pillars that provide three different set backgrounds, allowing the stage to transform quickly between scenes.
The play features around seven performers, including newcomer Lori Langdeaux.
Langdeaux grew up in Pierre and before last December never had an interest in theater but auditioned for the role of a news anchor to try to convince her son to audition for a role in Georgia Morse Middle School's upcoming play, "The Little Mermaid."
"And I just wanted to show him like, you can step out of your comfort zone," Langdeaux said.
While her son decided not to audition after all, Langdeaux was offered the part.
"So I came here, tried out, and then the next day Ashley was like, 'Hey, you got the part!' I'm like, 'I think you have the wrong number,'" Langdeaux joked. "And I will tell you to anybody that's never been in a play or thinks that they're not good enough or any reason to not do it, do it, because everybody's welcoming. They will help you."
AJ Holland, who has been performing with Pierre Players for three years, echoed his castmate, saying that teamwork is everything.
"For everything in Pierre Players, there's a lot of preparation in running lines, doing costumes and preparing with getting this set ready," Holland said. "But one thing that always helps, in anything that you're doing, is working as a team. Nobody can do this alone."
Performances of "The Outsider" are slated for Feb. 24-26 and March 2-4.
Shannon Marvel | 605-224-7301 ext 107
Assistant Editor/Reporter
