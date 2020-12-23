"The Path Forward": COVID vaccine hits Pierre

The first shipment of 500 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine arrived at Avera St. Mary’s Hospital in Pierre around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. The first vaccines were administered a few hours later.
“This is a great day at St. Mary’s, at Avera, and in our state,” Dr. Mikel Holland, president and chief medical officer for Avera St. Mary’s, said during a Wednesday news briefing. “This is the path forward. We’re not going backwards.”
The shipment came in very early Wednesday and was immediately unpacked and refrigerated. Moderna’s vaccine does not have the ultra-cold requirement that Pfizer’s does, but it still must be refrigerated. The first vaccine clinic began at St. Mary’s at noon on Wednesday, and clinics will take place every day except on Christmas. Holland said hospital officials want to use the entire first allocation within five to seven days. The ultimate goal of the hospital’s vaccine plan is to administer the vaccine to as many people as possible. He encouraged front line healthcare workers to sign up to receive it and said many people already have.
“The more people who get the vaccine, the more lives we’re going to save,” Holland said.
As of Wednesday’s news conference, State Epidemiologist Dr. Joshua Clayton said 8,398 total doses were administered in South Dakota, or 0.95% of the population. He said while that may sound like much, the state is leading the nation in vaccination efforts, along with North Dakota and West Virginia.
The 500 doses in Pierre were just a portion of the 14,600 total Moderna vaccine doses the state received, which brings the state’s total federal allotment to 22,400 doses. Additional shipments of both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are expected to arrive weekly.
With the allocations the state has received and in accordance with South Dakota’s vaccination plan, everyone in priority group 1A is scheduled to be finalized by next week. Priority group 1A emcompasses front line health care workers, which includes more than 19,000 health care providers working in emergency rooms, the ICU, COVID units, and long term care workers. Also included in the first priority group are healthcare workers like hospital housekeeping staff, chaplains, and food service workers who interact with COVID patients regularly.
“The Department of Health and our vaccination partners are working around the clock to continue prompt delivery and administration of COVID-19 vaccines, per our vaccination plan.” Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon stated via news release. “Our detailed and coordinated efforts are yielding real results for our residents and our state.”
After the 1A group is completed next week, vaccination efforts will shift to long-term care residents. Malsam-Rysdon said long-term care facilities in the state will be receiving 4,875 doses of the Pfizer vaccine to do so. Another 975 Pfizer doses for non-nursing home populations are also scheduled to arrive. She said the state also expects to receive 5,100 Moderna doses next week. After long-term care residents have been vaccinated, group 1C — other health care workers and emergency responders — will begin to receive the vaccine, which Malsam-Rysdon expects to begin late next week.
Beth Petersen, primary care director and vaccine coordinator at St. Mary’s, said Avera cannot predict the time frame for the rest of its allotments past the first few weeks.
The vaccine’s reception in central South Dakota has mostly been welcome. Holland said a number of people are elated, and some were “literally in tears” as the vaccine came in. Some health care workers are waiting for others who are more at risk for serious illness to get it first and some are holding off on getting the vaccine altogether, but “most people are really excited to see this come.” Holland cited the inherent skepticism that comes with working in medicine as a reason some are holding back.
“It’s only right that medicine workers think twice about this. We expect you to think hard about this choice. But when we show the evidence and the proof it works, people become convinced. For the most part, there’s been excitement and passion to get on with our lives and jobs and not being endangered every day,” Dr. Phil Meyer, hospitalist at St. Mary’s, said during the news conference.
Holland said St. Mary’s officials have been taking every precaution to ensure the vaccine and its distribution are ethical, fair, and equitable. Meyer echoed that sentiment, saying he is fully convinced of the vaccine’s safety and efficacy. Meyer was one of the first people to receive the vaccine at St. Mary’s and said he felt “great” after being vaccinated. He said there were a multitude of reasons he got the vaccine.
“I’ve seen firsthand what COVID does to people...there’s not enough discussion about what happens to the people in the hospital. It costs people days and weeks out of their lives; it causes a lot of weakness and expenses. I’m fully convinced of its efficacy. This is going to go down as one of the most effective vaccines ever made,” Meyer said.
Meyer said there are no serious adverse events that occurred during testing of the vaccine and few side effects were reported.
“I want to emphasize when it comes to how [vaccines] are vetted: they are researched and evaluated by people with families who want the best for them, just like you and I. They only want the best. They’re not a disconnected government entity — they have everyone’s best interest in mind,” Meyer said.
Although the vaccine’s arrival is the “light at the end of the tunnel,” Holland said, everyone needs to remain vigilant in keeping up the same mitigation strategies: masking, social distancing, and hand washing. South Dakota was able to avoid a post-Thanksgiving surge in cases, which health department officials attributed to many people doing their part and avoiding travel or gatherings, and officials are requesting that individuals again exercise caution for Christmas and New Year’s.
“We really do not want to see a post-Christmas surge,” Malsam-Rysdon said. “With cases going down, it’s easy to think we can do what we want to do, but we need people to be cautious and avoid a holiday spike.”
Clayton said individuals should consider whether they should take part in traveling to see family or friends for the holidays and suggested celebrating virtually or only with those in their household. He said those who choose to travel should limit their exposure and assess their risk based on their location, the duration they will be there, the number of people attending, and the precautions in place at that location. People who are sick and those with COVID symptoms should stay isolated and those who were exposed to COVID within the last two weeks should remain in quarantine, as well as those who have been tested and are awaiting results. Individuals with increased risk of severe illness should also rethink their holiday plans, Clayton said.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the department of health reported 377 new confirmed COVID cases statewide and 154 new probable cases. The total number of confirmed cases is now 87,630 and the total number of probable cases is 8,410; 7,314 of which are active infections. There are 337 people currently hospitalized due to COVID,while 1,389 people have died.
Not a moment too soon. Wear 😷 and distance yourself, it’s the way out of this mess.
