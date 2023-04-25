Peluso Ramp

I wish I had more news on the fishing end of things for this week’s Missouri River Fishing report, unfortunately, the update is not much in the form of catching fish, but hopefully, we are trending in that direction.

The ramps are all pretty much usable both up and down the entire river system. The water clarity on the other hand remains an issue along with the water temperature. This week water temperatures have barely reached 37 degrees. It seems to me the fishing on the river gets better near 40. Our cooler weather just isn’t allowing it to warm up.

