A good pancake recipe from scratch is a must-have for any home cook. It is versatile, healthy (mostly…), quick to throw together, and uses common ingredients found in most kitchens. You can dress them up or down depending on your mood and serve them as a meal unto themselves or as a delicious side dish.
Our family loves pancakes not only because they are so quick and easy, but because you can change them into so many different flavors depending on what you have on hand! I’ll suggest some of those add-in’s later in this article, for now, let’s get to the main recipe.
Pancake Mix From Scratch
What You Need:
4 cups All Purpose Flour
2 teaspoons salt
1/4 cup sugar
4 teaspoons baking powder
*Note on the sugar….you can leave this out if you wish. I usually leave it out and then add honey to my actual pancake recipe or nothing at all depending on my add-ins and toppings.
In a large bowl, whisk together all of the ingredients. Store in a glass jar or another storage container (this recipe should fit in a quart jar) until you are ready to use it. The recipe to make pancakes from scratch from the dry mix are as follows:
What You Need:
1 1/2 cups Pancake Mix
1 egg
3 tablespoons melted butter
1/2 to 1 cup of milk
In a bowl, combine all of the dry ingredients until they are mixed well. Then begin adding in the wet ingredients.
Combine everything together until there are no lumps. Don’t mix the batter together overly long but do make sure all of the baking powder and flour have been mixed in well so you don’t have dry spots.
Heat a griddle on medium-low heat and begin scooping your pancake batter onto the hot griddle. I do this with a 1/3 cup measuring cup but you can also do it with a muffin scoop.
Cook for a minute or two on each side. Flipping when the side you are cooking is a golden brown.
If desired, you can transfer the cooked pancakes to a cookie sheet set in a 200-degree oven. This will keep them warm until all the pancakes are done.
Enjoy with your favorite toppings such as syrup, fresh fruit, canned fruit, or whipped cream.
Gluten Free Pancakes
I have successfully made this pancake mix with gluten free flour many times. Use a good 1 for 1 gluten free blend and don’t leave out the egg when you are mixing up the pancakes. You can also replace the butter with oil or shortening and the milk with a milk alternative if you need them to be dairy free as well.
Pancake Addition Ideas
Sliced bananas
Blueberries
Chocolate chips
Replace 1/2 cup milk with pureed pumpkin and add 1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice
Shredded coconut with coconut oil instead of butter
Cooked crumbled sausage and ¼ teaspoon dried sage
This mix is a wonderful addition to any pantry so that it’s easy for you to pull out and have a quick, warm breakfast or meal.
