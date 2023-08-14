For Zaida Zlupko, English lessons at The Right Turn bolster communication with people in her social world and also in her job. Zlupko, who moved to Pierre from Peru, works at the Animal Clinic of Pierre, and sometimes talking with clients can pose a challenge.
“Young people, especially, talk so fast,” she said with a chuckle. Reading, Zlupko said, tends to come more easily speaking.
Zlupko, who moved to Pierre from Peru, is taking in-person lessons at The Right Turn — face-to-face lessons that wouldn't have been possible earlier this year. Ruth Nixon, the adult education and literacy program director at The Right Turn, began work in her current position in May. Now The Right Turn offers adult education classes on site, taught by Nixon, after about a six-month period without in-person lessons.
The Right Turn, at 115 E. Sioux Ave., offers free lessons focusing on English as a Second Language or General Educational Development courses to adults at least 18 years old. Adult education is among a number of services offered by The Right Turn.
Though the lessons are free, the GED test costs $200, with each of the four subtests costing $50, Nixon said. She noted that financial aid can, at least in some cases, offset those costs.
Students who are 16 or 17 years old can work on a fee-basis with Brandy Whitley, an assistant at The Right Turn.
Nixon said she can also help adults to prepare for tests such as the Test of Essential Academic Skills for those pursuing nursing school, or the Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery for adults considering the military. She can also help students not currently enrolled in high school to prepared for tests such as the ACT.
Nixon has tutored at The Right Turn in the past. She studied several languages and worked as a public-school teacher in a range of subjects for students from fifty grade through the end of high school. She said she's working to shape an educational environment that reaches beyond the acquisition of academic skills.
“My goal for The Right Turn on the English language learning side is to see it become a place of community for the students,” she said.
People come to The Right Turn seeking GED preparation and ESL lessons for a variety of reasons — and sometimes those reasons are open-ended. Pierre resident Austin Nadeau said he was referred by a friend in his quest for a high school equivalency diploma through the GED test.
“I’ll probably use it down the road,” Nadeau, 23, said.
Nadeau said he works as a chef, but eventually he wants to change jobs.
“I want to try something different,” he said, noting that a GED credential could expand his choices and also lead to better pay.
Students who come to study ESL also harbor a range of goals.
Danette Jarzab, who’s instructed ESL at The Right Turn since 2014, said many of her students are women with children — though she works with some men, as well.
“The moms that stay at home with their kids, they really want to be able to communicate effectively with their children’s school — with their teachers and the staff,” said Jarzab, who teaches remotely from her home in the Black Hills. “They want to make sure they can understand what’s being said to them and respond appropriately.”
Jarzab uses the Burlington English curriculum, which she said grounds English in “real-life topics” such as health, money matters, job searches, job skills and other subjects. She said the lessons focus on reading, writing, speaking and grammar.
Sometimes students seek better English as a tool to continue endeavors they started in their native countries. Zakia Noori, who’s from Kabul, Afghanistan, wants to enhance her English skills to help her to communicate better in everyday life, but she also hopes to continue the nursing study that she began in Afghanistan.
“I want to study English first, and I want to continue nursing,” said Noori, who studies with Nixon.
Noori noted that speaking often poses a harder challenge for her than understanding.
“When somebody is talking with me, I understand,” she said, even if the understanding is “not 100 percent.”
Nixon has seen language struggles up close — struggles that carry potentially serious consequences.
“I have been to medical appointments with my students, just on a friendship basis,” she said. It’s a situation, she explained, in which it’s vital to have “somebody who’s understanding everything that’s being said as it’s spoken, and who can break it down later and think of questions to ask.”
Nixon stressed, too, the importance of alerting students to resources as well as teaching English.
“When the students come to me, especially if they are new to the country and without family, I want to get them to the library,” she said, noting that she also wants to introduce them to a variety of community organizations that offer resources and activities.
“I try to let them know what’s going on in the community that they might want to take in on the weekend,” she said. “I try to make that part of the lesson. In summer, I let them know about tornado safety. In winter, I want them to know what items they should have in their vehicle, so they stay safe. I try to introduce them to foods they haven’t eaten before that are traditional. It’s not just the English language — it’s American culture.”
Nixon hopes to develop regular movie nights, game nights and other activities with students. She mentioned one particular celebration that slipped away during the coronavirus pandemic and that she wants to revive — an international potluck for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, something The Right Turn was offering before COVID-19 hit.
“It was so appropriate for The Right Turn, and that was kind of our gift to the community,” she said. “I have full intention that we are doing that again.”
In addition to adult education, The Right Turn offers early childhood enrichment, CPR classes, computer training and other services. It’s also an authorized testing facility.
The Right Turn is a Capital Area United Way participating agency, as its website states, and it’s a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, “funded primarily through grants and donations.” The service area includes 12 central South Dakota counties and three Native American Reservations.
As for the GED and ESL students, Nixon said their needs often overlap. The students are actively seeking learning as adults, a task that can be frightening but also exciting.
“These are students who are taking that situation under control,” Nixon said. “These are strong people.”
People seeking more information can call 605-773-4755 or visit therightturn.net.
