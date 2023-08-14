For Zaida Zlupko, English lessons at The Right Turn bolster communication with people in her social world and also in her job. Zlupko, who moved to Pierre from Peru, works at the Animal Clinic of Pierre, and sometimes talking with clients can pose a challenge.

“Young people, especially, talk so fast,” she said with a chuckle. Reading, Zlupko said, tends to come more easily speaking.

Was the information in this article useful?


Tags

Load comments