There are plenty of customers to go around on Tuesday afternoon in Dakota Barbers, the Sioux Avenue shop where Jeannine, Jeff, Wyatt and now Savannah Loesch cut hair for a living.
Savannah, 19, who recently joined the shop after nine months of barber school in Fargo, gently shaves the face of a customer seated second from the door. That’s the seat formerly tended to by the late Royce Loesch, a long-time Pierre barber, South Dakota Board of Barber Examiners appointee and, most importantly, husband to Jeannine, father to Jeff and grandfather to Wyatt and Savannah.
Royce, or Roy, as Jeannine still calls him, died in 2019 at the age of 73. He is no longer here in the shop he started, which saw several different locations around Pierre before settling in the shadow of the Pierre Federal Building some 25 years ago. But all four of his successors know he’s proud of them.
“Roy would be thrilled,” Jeannine said of Savannah’s arrival at the shop.
Wyatt became the first of Dakota Barbers’ third generation when he joined the shop in 2018, also at the age of 19. But even though barbering runs through the family bloodline – Jeannine’s youngest son, Justin, runs Deluxe Barber Shop in Mobridge – Jeff said it was ultimately his children’s choice to become barbers, though he did mention the profession to them a time or two.
“When you grow up into a business, you tend to know what it’s like in a barbershop scenario, and it’s fun that way,” Jeff said. “Some people that don’t have any family involved with a business, they don’t know what it’s like on a day-to-day basis. So therefore, you kind of know the atmosphere and how nice it is.”
“My first plan was going to be a vet, and I guess plans change,” Savannah said. “I changed my mind and I’m very happy that I took this profession because seeing people’s faces when they walk out the door is really nice.”
It’s the good feeling that customers have leaving the chair that Savannah said is her favorite part of her job, which she’s wanted to do since her junior year of high school.
“I guess I thought barbering would be cool if it was the whole family doing it,” Savannah said.
Beyond the advantages that come with having a fourth barber on staff, Jeannine said Savannah adds another welcome element to the shop: youth.
“Young people are always an asset to the business,” Jeannine said. “Roy was really excited when Wyatt came.”
Sitting back during a brief break in the action as his children tend to customers, Jeff smiles.
“I’m proud of them,” he said. “It’s really special.”
