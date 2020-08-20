River Cities Public Transit, a Pierre-based nonprofit agency, provides transportation to “individuals with disabilities, the elderly, low income and the general public” in much of Central South Dakota.
As a nonprofit entity catering to the needy, the bus system depends on federal and state funds, as well as donations. Now, U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., hopes to build even more horsepower into the state’s public transportation infrastructure via the Investments in Rural Transit Act.
“For those who don’t own a car or cannot drive, rural transit provides a way to get to work, attend medical appointments and visit friends and family. As a large, rural state, our transit operators often have to drive long distances,” Rounds, a Fort Pierre resident, said regarding his legislation.
“Rural transit plays an important role in the lives of many South Dakotans,” he added.
Rounds said the Federal Transit Administration provides grants to support rural public transportation, but it is sometimes challenging for certain rural communities to provide the necessary local contribution to qualify for assistance.
“Our legislation would allow transit operators in extreme need to receive a higher federal share of operating assistance so they can continue to provide necessary services to residents,” Rounds added.
Joining Rounds in sponsoring the act are two Democrats from the Midwest: U.S. Sens. Tina Smith, D-Minn., and Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis.
"This legislation will support rural public transit in communities that need it most,” Smith said.
“Reliable transit needs support now more than ever, and our bipartisan legislation is about investing in innovative and efficient public transportation so workers and families in our rural communities can get to job hubs, health care services and other important destinations, and keep our ‘Made in Wisconsin’ economy moving forward,” Baldwin added.
Meanwhile, according to River Cities officials, their buses passed their annual inspections earlier this week. The inspections were performed by the South Dakota Department of Transportation and the Highway Patrol.
“This is the third year in a row that we’ve achieved a 100% pass rating. A big shout out to our mechanics and drivers for their hard work in preparing for this important day,” the agency posted on its Facebook page.
River Cities states that it serves Pierre and Fort Pierre 24 hours per day, 365 days per year. For more information, go to https://www.rcptransit.com, or call 605-945-2360.
