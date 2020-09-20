The Whip: Can South Dakota's Thune get Trump's Supreme Court nominee confirmed?

(UPDATED FROM ORIGINAL ONLINE VERSION)
Abortion and same-sex marriage, both of which are legal because of U.S. Supreme Court rulings, are only two of the issues Republicans and Democrats are going to argue about when it comes to filling the seat left by the Friday death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
As the second-ranking Republican in the GOP-controlled U.S. Senate, South Dakota’s John Thune is getting plenty of national media coverage because President Donald Trump said he plans to nominate a replacement for Ginsburg within days.
“I believe Americans sent a Republican president and a Republican Senate to Washington to ensure we have an impartial judiciary that upholds the Constitution and the rule of law. We will fulfill our obligation to them. As Leader McConnell has said, President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee will receive a vote on the floor of the U.S. Senate,” Thune said late Friday.
On Monday, Thune continued pressing forward during a Fox News interview with Neil Cavuto:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=54YQB28pZZg.
“When there is a time of divided government, obviously, that’s a different circumstance than when you have a party in The White House and a party controlling the Senate,” Thune said in part. This is in reference to Thune’s 2016 opposition to President Barack Obama’s nomination of Judge Merrick Garland to replace the late Justice Antonin Scalia. This vacancy was ultimately filled by Gorsuch.
In a Saturday tweet clearly directed squarely at members of the Republican Party, Trump stated: “@GOP We were put in this position of power and importance to make decisions for the people who so proudly elected us, the most important of which has long been considered to be the selection of United States Supreme Court Justices. We have this obligation, without delay!”
Ginsburg died Friday at her home in Washington, D.C. of pancreatic cancer at age 87. She had served since her 1993 appointment by President Bill Clinton.
Known as a liberal and strong advocate for abortion access, Ginsburg’s death leaves the Supreme Court with only eight members: Justice Stephen Breyer, Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice John G. Roberts, Associate Justice Samuel Alito, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Associate Justice Elena Kagan, and Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh.
After Trump already saw a GOP-controlled Senate confirm Gorsuch and Kavanaugh, Democrats fear a third Trump nominee confirmed by a Republican Senate would endanger the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling, which legalized abortion. There are several other matters that concern Democrats about another Trump nominee, particularly the 2015 Supreme Court ruling that legalized same-sex marriages.
Thune’s Role and the BattlegroundElected in 2004 by defeating longtime U.S. Sen. Tom Daschle, D-S.D., Thune has now reached the status of majority whip in the Senate, meaning the only Republican with higher ranking in the chamber is Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky.
Late Friday, Thune made it clear he believes the Senate should act to fill the vacancy left by Ginsburg. Presently, Republicans maintain a 53-47 advantage in seats in the Senate. This means that if Vice President Mike Pence were to act in his constitutional capacity to break a tied Senate vote, Trump and his allies must get at least 50 senators to vote for the president’s nominee.
This may be a challenge, however, as at least two GOP senators have already said they will not support a Trump nominee introduced before Nov. 3: U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, and U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska.
“In fairness to the American people, who will either be re-electing the President or selecting a new one, the decision on a lifetime appointment to the Supreme Court should be made by the president who is elected on Nov. 3,” Collins said on Saturday. “In order for the American people to have faith in their elected officials, we must act fairly and consistently—no matter which political party is in power.”
Elected first in 1996 and seeking a fifth six-year term, Collins faces a strong Democratic challenger in Sara Gideon, who has received plenty of campaign cash by blasting Collins for voting in favor of Kavanaugh two years ago.
Murkowski, meanwhile, voiced her opposition to the appointment on Sunday.
“For weeks, I have stated that I would not support taking up a potential Supreme Court vacancy this close to the election. Sadly, what was then a hypothetical is now our reality, but my position has not changed. I did not support taking up a nomination eight months before the 2016 election to fill the vacancy created by the passing of Justice Scalia. We are now even closer to the 2020 election – less than two months out – and I believe the same standard must apply,” Murkowski said.
Two other GOP Senate members who may vote against a Trump nominee include:
U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Colorado; and
U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah.
Gardner is a first-term GOP senator facing a stern challenge from former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper.
“It is with a solemn heart that I pray for the family of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Thank you for your service to our country and our nation’s highest court. Our nation mourns the loss of a trailblazing leader,” Gardner tweeted, though making no indication as to how he would vote on a quick Trump nomination.
Romney, the 2012 Republican nominee for president, is known for being something of a thorn in Trump’s side.
“Justice Ginsburg served our nation with a deep reverence for the law and our Constitution. Her fight for women’s equality inspired all women to pursue their dreams without limits, and her grit, character and sharp wit made her an iconic and inspirational jurist beloved by people young and old,” Romney said of the late justice.
There are two relatively conservative Democrats in the Senate who represent states Trump is heavily favored to carry in the Electoral College: West Virginia and Alabama. They may be in play for Republicans looking to get at least 50 votes in the Senate.
“In this time of sorrow, I pray that our country can unite in sending our most heartfelt condolences to her children, grandchildren and all who mourn the loss of this courageous woman,” U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-West Virginia, said of Ginsburg.
Also, U.S. Sen. Doug Jones, D-Alabama, called Ginsburg a “true trailblazer in the legal field.”
“Beyond her legal acumen, Justice Ginsburg will also be remembered for her sharp wit, her tireless advocacy for voting rights, and her historic role in fighting for a more equal society for women across the country. She will be greatly missed,” Jones added.
