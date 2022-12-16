The National Weather Service in Aberdeen found the worst of the snowstorm that began Monday night is now past, but not before dropping another 5 inches overnight in Pierre as of 7 a.m. on Friday.
Weather Service meteorologist Ryan Lueck said Thursday’s overnight snow brought Pierre’s total to 14 inches since the storm began. He said the Weather Service was still waiting to receive totals for Fort Pierre, adding the last measurement at 7 a.m. on Thursday recorded 13 inches.
Keeping exact inch counts could be challenging at times.
On Thursday, Meteorologist Scott Doering said the high winds make taking a measurement difficult.
“Especially in towns, it piles up more in towns than out in the country areas,” he said. “But it’s definitely caused some higher drifts out there, and some spots will have very little due to the wind.”
Lueck said the winds would likely remain strong through Friday, with blizzard conditions continuing through the afternoon. But the Weather Service expects the storm to move out overnight on Friday, with light snow on Saturday possible. Lueck added that precipitation chances remained low, limiting any new accumulation.
Currently, the Weather Service doesn’t have any hard data on how this storm stacks up compared to past years. But so far, it appears to be lengthy.
“It’s probably one of our longer duration storms we’ve had in quite some time,” Doering said. “Usually, most of them last about two days. Here, we’re stretching on a couple of days now. But a lot of it started on Monday, and here we are continuing through Thursday and, possibly, a little bit more into Friday.”
On Friday, Lueck said the storm’s center was “sliding” into Wisconsin.
“Yeah, these snow showers are going to continue, probably, through the day before it wraps up for most of the state by (Saturday),” he said. “So, it’s just taking its sweet time.”
Doering said the Weather Service would likely crunch the storm’s numbers more as it gets closer to the end.
“We’ll have those final tallies likely by tomorrow morning,” Lueck said on Friday. “Once we’ve got all the accumulating snow finished. And really, the totals that we’re coming out with today are going to be close to the storm totals in both cases. We may tack on a few more tenths or maybe an inch in some areas, but by and large, the worst of it’s over by this morning as far as new snowfall.”
The Pierre and Fort Pierre area received about an average amount of snowfall compared with other parts of the state, covering Redfield, Aberdeen, Huron and heading west.
Doering said eastern areas, including Sioux Falls and Watertown, received less snow, while the Black Hills received more than central South Dakota.
The snow will likely stick around for a while, too. The Weather Service expects upcoming extreme colds to remain on track through Christmas.
“It will start dropping off into the single digits starting on Sunday,” Doering said. “And, perhaps, around zero for a high on Tuesday next week. After that, the cold continues into Christmas.”
The Weather Service isn’t tracking any upcoming storms, but Doering said there is potential for light snow.
“Tuesday night into Wednesday next week, we have potential for some light snow,” he said. “Hopefully, not significant, but the potential is there for light snow.”
Whether or not more snow makes its way to the Pierre and Fort Pierre area before Christmas, Doering said the cold temperatures mean there isn’t much room for melting what the current storm accumulated.
“It definitely will be a white Christmas,” he said.
Editor Jorge Encinas graduated from the University of Arizona with bachelor's and master's degrees in journalism. He moved to Pierre in 2021 after spending more than two years with the Green Valley News as a government and features reporter.
