Snow driving
Blowing snow on Thursday reduced visibility as the winter storm carried on for its third day.

 Jorge Encinas / Capital Journal

The National Weather Service in Aberdeen found the worst of the snowstorm that began Monday night is now past, but not before dropping another 5 inches overnight in Pierre as of 7 a.m. on Friday.

Weather Service meteorologist Ryan Lueck said Thursday’s overnight snow brought Pierre’s total to 14 inches since the storm began. He said the Weather Service was still waiting to receive totals for Fort Pierre, adding the last measurement at 7 a.m. on Thursday recorded 13 inches.

Fourth Street
Snow blew across Fourth Street on Thursday as the storm moved into its worst part, adding another 5 inches in Pierre overnight. The Weather Service reported 14 inches total Friday morning for Pierre.
Neighborhood
Snow blanketed this neighborhood on Abbey Road on Thursday.

