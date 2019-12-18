The holidays can be a tough time of year for some. They can seem lonely and make distances seem greater at times, but there is hope. There are Angel Trees.
Angel Trees is a program designed to bring presents to children whose parents are currently incarcerated and unable to perform the task themselves.
The program was started in 1982 by a woman, and former prisoner, Mary Beard, according to prisonfellowship.org. The website states that there are 2.7 million children with a parent incarcerated across the U.S.
“Some are so young that they don’t even understand why mom or dad is gone,” the website said. “These kids are often sad, lonely, and desperate to feel loved. We’ve got to reach them, and Angel Tree can.”
Local business set up trees with paper angels that have written on them a child’s name and pertinent information, along with a request for a specific gift. Folks can then pick a tag off the tree, fill the “order” to the best of their ability, wrap the gift and bring it to the local base of operations.
The epicenter for this year’s event was at Graham Tire on Sioux Avenue, downtown Pierre. Sam Briggs, who has lived in Pierre for more than 29 years, is the receptionist and bookkeeper at Graham Tire. She took on the endeavor this year and was assisted by Nerissa Strait, a childcare provider, and Tifaine Thompson, a stay-at-home parent.
In the past few years the program was run out of Beck Motor Company by Jami Beck, but this year she passed the reins of the sled to Briggs and her crew. Briggs had responded to a request about taking over this year and, with help, was able to make it happen.
Briggs didn’t think it would have been this easy, she said. She thought it had the potential to be a logistical nightmare. But under the tree, next to it, and spread from the counter to the east end of the store is a sprawl of waiting gifts for youngsters.
The time to give to the program is over, but the giving continues as people stop by to pick up the gifts.
Mary West, of Pierre, and her husband are raising her two grandchildren. She stopped by on Wednesday, Dec. 18, to pick up the presents. “We couldn’t do this for our grandkids without the help,” West said. “We are very grateful. Very.” West described how she is currently looking for work, and how her husband was recently laid off due to his seasonal work. His work will not pick up again until after the holidays. “It is very difficult,” West said.
West is not alone. With Angel Trees, her grandchildren will hopefully feel a little less separation from their parents.
According to Briggs, the area’s Angel Tree program provided gifts to over 240 families this season.
