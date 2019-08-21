A blood drive held at the American Legion Cabin in Pierre, August 21, was hosted by The Right Turn.
New to the process was Milton Schlichenmayer. Asked why he has not donated before, he said, “I wasn’t familiar with the process of giving blood.”
“My wife, Nancy, was the coordinator of this blood drive, and my daughter, Ashley, was volunteering to give blood, too. Nancy encouraged me to volunteer in memory of her sister, Gwen Krause of Mansfield, South Dakota, as Gwen’s body could not make platelets and she was often getting blood transfusions,” said Schlichenmayer.
“The staff was amazing. They were very patient in their communication with me, since I am deaf and it was my first time giving blood. I can’t wait for the next time. I plan to be a regular donor now. It is a way to help others,” said Schlichenmayer.
Blood drives in the Pierre area are somewhat common, yet many people have yet to participate in one. At this drive, there were at least two first-time donors, including Schlichenmayer. Volunteers can give blood, help coordinate the drive, help promote and help contact others to remind them of their appointments.
Some people come in support of others, as seen with the girlfriend of one first-time young gentleman. She encouraged him the entire way. She didn’t give blood this time because she had already done so in the last eight weeks.
According to coordinator Nancy Schlichenmayer, a total of 21 people volunteered to donate blood at this drive. Nineteen were actually able to donate.
Not donating can be because the potential donor is not physically feeling on top of their game that day, they have previously donated during the last eight weeks or some other reason. A donor’s proof of identification, or a donor card is required. Free chips, grapes, chocolate and water were available before, during, and after the procedure. An intake of salt is recommended to blood donors. A free drawing was held to win door prizes, such as various baseball caps.
At this blood drive, three people chose to donate Power Red Cells (2RBC). This blood donation method collects two units of red blood cells, and simultaneously returns the person’s platelets, plasma and a saline solution back to them.
The entire procedure - sign in, interview, give blood, eat snacks for 15 minutes, walk out - takes approximately an hour.
“Thanks to the individuals who volunteered to donate blood, we exceeded our goals,” said Nancy Schlichenmayer. She referred to resources from Vitalant (formerly United Blood Services) that read, "There is no greater gift than sharing the source of life pulsing within each of us to offer second chances, healing and comfort to those in need."
The crew of trained phlebotomists (blood drawers) were from Mitchell and Aberdeen. Friendliness -- even joking around when appropriate -- as well as professionalism are their trademark characteristics.
The next scheduled blood drive in the Pierre area is Monday, September 9, at Saint Peter and Paul Church. It is sponsored by the Catholic Daughters. Contact the Schlichenmayer at 280-1348 for more information on how to participate.
