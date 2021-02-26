Yuck! Toilet stuff ending up as possible drinking water?
That is the job of the six full-time technicians at Pierre’s Wastewater Treatment Plant. The many small-ish buildings and huge treatment tanks are at 1100 S. Buchanan, just south of the Oahe Softball Complex.
Let’s take a trip down the sewer pipes.
The first stop for sewer water — and the stuff in it — is the headworks Primary Rake Station.
“All the raw sewage comes in here,” said Dan Barringer, crew leader for the plant. “Before this gets all the way through the plant, we run tests to make sure that it’s acceptable to go into the river. It should even be drinkable; clear and with no bacteria.”
About 1.2 million gallons per day on average flow through the first station, with its grates and louvers. The largest non-biodegradable material is mechanically raked off, and the 2,000 pounds per week of “flushables” and garbage eventually ends up being trucked to the city landfill.
What are they finding? Gloves, underwear, Ramon Noodle wrappers, lots of motel shampoo bottles, rags used professionally to wipe down tables, and other often surprising items.
“Flushable wipes are collected in this first station, thus they are not really ‘flushable.’ We get it all,” Barringer said.
About 2.5 percent out of 6,000 gallons of liquid at this point is sludge, according to operator Trevor Piersol.
“We take the sludge to a holding pond and evaporate off any liquid, and then it’s off to the landfill,” he said.
The waste then goes underground to the Secondary Rake Room.
“Here, an actual garden rake works great,” Barringer said. The solid material is a lot smaller, such as peanut butter packets and dollar bills. “The strangest things get flushed down toilets.”
The operators come across plenty of paper money. It’s pulled out and hung on the wall to dry.
The third stage is the Grit Collection Center.
“Sand and small rocks collect in the sewer system from such things as breaks in the lines or getting through manhole covers,” Piersol said.
Manhole covers on local streets marked “Sanitary” are wastewater lines while the others are storm sewer lines. The Grit Classifier collects even more sludge out of the water.
“All added, 3,000 pounds of solid waste is collected here per week, which goes to the landfill,” Barringer said. “Especially corn. You can tell when it’s sweet corn season.”
Getting settledThe fourth stage is the Primary Clarifier settling station, a huge round vat system with center-to-edge blades in continual slow motion. Heavier water sinks and the solids are augered out. The blades glean off greases that rise to the top. Once the greases are skimmed off into the scum pit, the water reaches the top of the huge round vat to slowly and evenly overflow over the WEIRS — the outside edge — to go back into the system on the way toward the river. Every two months or so, a back truck sucks out — like a giant shop vac — the grease and takes it to the landfill.
The fifth stage is a type of air lift that moves the wastewater on. Other than here, the entire system is gravity flow from station to station. The air lift causes a turbulent flow, beginning an aeration of the water that continues at all the rest of the stages to the river. These pipes are underground. If they were above ground and were ever to freeze, well, that would really be a mess.
Stages six and stage seven can be considered as one. The Blower Building adds air to help the “bugs,” the microbes and bacteria that break down the rest of the stuff still in the water. The flow goes into the huge open vat where the water is kept in constant turbulence.
“This is where our bugs live,” Piersol said, standing on the catwalk over the vat. He pointed out that the first stage had the highest aroma, decreasing with each stage. Here, there is an earthy smell, one you might smell near a mossy fishing pond.
“All that the bugs need is food — the wastewater — and air. They do all the work. The colder months slow them down a bit. Actually, this stage is naturally occurring — if you have wastewater (like in the wilderness) then these types of bacteria will naturally appear and take care of it. They do very good work at cleaning.”
Stage eight is the Final Clarifiers, where the bugs and any remaining stuff are settled out. As with any stage, the heavier water is sent back to the previous stage.
“We return the activated sludge,” Barringer said.
Piersol added, “We control how much we waste — send back — getting rid of less or more as needed.”
Barringer said it’s all about the amount of organics in the water. In stage eight, it’s easy to see the through the water to the bottom. It is fairly clear.
“By now the bugs are dead, more like a fertilizer at this point,” Barringer said.
Still, any sludge that might be able to be collected is taken out.
The last stage is the UV Disinfection.
The water slowly goes around ultraviolet units that operate on automatic sensors. If the water flow increases, the ultraviolet increases, and vice versa.
“The system will accommodate,” Piersol said.
The men show off a wide beaker of final water that was collected far earlier. It stands very clear with absolutely nothing settled at the bottom
The water now goes directly into the Missouri River. Barringer pointed out that, with the water being slightly warmer because of the activity of the bugs and UVs, and that it is well aerated, fish seem to like the intake area.
Back at the Wastewater Treatment Plant, huge lagoons are used to evaporate off any moisture from the sludge collected from end-stages.
“A little moisture will remain in it as the sludge goes to the landfill, but without anything dripping,” Barringer said.
