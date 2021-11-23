Actors might be the most visible part of any theater production, but plenty of hands behind the scenes help bring a show to life.
Now, the Pierre Players are holding free workshops for those who want to learn the ropes and potentially volunteer for various areas of interest.
The group’s most recent workshop covered stage lighting, and the next will teach attendees basic set construction during the flat-building session on Dec. 4.
Director Michele Beeler is hoping to offer a different workshop approximately every quarter. Costuming workshops and props workshops might include scavenger hunts using no budget and no Amazon, while make-up workshops might teach beauty and Halloween wound skills.
Jennifer Kanz, one of the directors for Pierre Players, appreciates the hands-on aspect of such workshops. One workshop can save a tremendous amount of time and frustration during the learning curve when you are new to something. With the help of volunteers, a director has to make sure the lighting, sound set, costumes, props and other areas meet the production’s standards in addition to directing actors.
Learning lightingPierre resident Rodger Hartley led the two-day lighting workshop that began on Nov. 20. Hartley is the current technical director for the Black Hills Community Theater in Rapid City.
And Hartley knows many of the ins and outs of working behind the stage. He has been an actor, director, board member and every type of backstage technician, except for a costumer. Now, Hartley looks at things from a lighting perspective.
“Is there anything better than an empty stage — the thing in the whole universe full of the most possibilities,” he asked. “We start with the theater we have — each has its own strengths and its own limitations. All lighting design is a heart-breaking compromise of what you want to do and what you can do. You work with the lights you have. When done right, most audience members can’t tell anything about the lighting — only that it worked for that play. As a lighting designer, the first thing I do when I come into a theater is look up.”
While Hartley found the audience might not look at lighting any deeper than whether it worked, there is far more to it than patrons might expect.
The average Pierre Players production uses 40-50 separate lighting instruments, maybe more with the “specials” such as follow spotlights. Once the instruments are “dead hung” — put in place without focusing or setting up otherwise — then the lighting people do “art” rather than technology by mixing intensities, color gels, backlighting, sharpness, diffusion and other functions of lighting.
The Grand Opera House on South Pierre Street owns nine different types of traditional lighting instruments, plus two different kinds of LEDs. Hartley said one classic antique style light has more value as a stage prop than a stage light.
The Pierre Players’ workhorse of front-stage lights includes 24 of the best instruments commonly available — the ERS (ellipsoidal reflector spot), similar to what lighthouses use. Hartley said the ERS units cost around $900 each and are considered the gold standard for lighting.
Workshop attendees received hands-on lessons during the lighting workshop, armed with a wrench on a band loop and gloves to prevent burns. It’s no surprise how hot the lights can get, given how bright they need to be.
People working on stage use a welder’s lens, so looking at the lights doesn’t hurt their eyes as they help get the sometimes elusive center, or “hot spot,” of each light beam directed through a lens properly.
And the lights aren’t an easy lift. A single ERS weighs around 20 pounds.
“If you have a Ming vase that costs you $900, then you handle this like that,” Hartley said. “Always be careful with any light you use, but the real danger is if you drop it. Don’t get in a rush — you are not going to save any time if you hurt yourself.”
There is plenty of safety features lighting technicians utilize while setting up a production.
All lights have a safety cable as a backup to the C-clamp, so they don’t fall from above. Most instruments have their own single plug-in.
Understanding wattage, volts and ohms details was only quickly discussed, saving the intricacies for more detailed lessons with volunteers who want to get into lighting.
“Here’s what you need to know about electricity — it can kill you,” Hartley said. “I’ve thrown enough breakers in my lifetime to know that it — the math — is important. The Grand Opera House has 62 circuits, 60 possible dimmers, and 144 channels that are on the master lighting board. We have enough, but the problem is they are never where you want them.”
The Pierre Players also have some round LED “smart” units. The theater’s seven LEDs — strip units — are often used for backlighting, typically from ground level rather than above.
“You trip over them, but they don’t fall on your head,” Hartley said.
Lighting is more than just making the actors visible to the audience. Hartley found lighting also adds depth to the production.
“We create atmosphere — inside, outside, day, night,” he said. “We create mood — heavy, light, drama, comedy. Are you literally and realistically trying to light a bar scene or trying to make it feel like a bar? Mainly, don’t make people green — people just don’t look good green.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.