Saturday, January 11:
1. Family Fun Saturday at the Cultural Heritage Center, Pierre, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Kick off the new year with “Something Fishy,” the first of the CHC’s free Family Fun Saturday events for 2020. Participants will create a flour fish print of one of South Dakota’s species, using rubber fish molds and contact paper, and try their hand at “Catch and Release,” a game where plastic fish are pulled from a bucket of beans.
2. Starry Saturdays Planetarium Show at the SD Discovery Center, Pierre, noon to 2 p.m. Discover the delights found in a starry night sky at this monthly event held at Pierre’s unique science center. The show is free with museum admission and will both entertain and educate all ages.
3. Homemade Soup Supper at the Pierre Area Senior Citizens Center, located at 401 W. Pleasant Drive in Pierre. A selection of homemade soups will be served from 4:30 pm.to 6:30 p.m., the perfect thing to take the chill out of a cold winter evening. The cost is $5 per person, with ages 5 and under eating for free.
4. Pizza & Pool Party at the Oahe Family YMCA in Pierre, 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. What kid doesn’t love an evening of eating pizza and swimming? This event is open to children in grades 1st through 5th. The cost is $10 for YMCA members and $15 for non-members.
Sunday, January 12:
5. Open Skate at the PAYSA Rink, located on Lowell Avenue behind Walmart in Pierre, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. The Pierre Area Youth Skating Association opens their ice-skating rink to the public every Sunday afternoon. Get the whole family out on the ice to have some winter-sports fun, while enjoying the warmth of an indoor rink. Admission is $3 per person, and skate rental is $2.
