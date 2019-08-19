1 River City Toastmasters — On Wednesday, Aug. 21, join the River City Toastmaster from 12:10 — 12:50 p.m. at Lutheran Memorial Church, in the Basement Conference Room, for a fun and encouraging club that focuses on developing public speaking and leadership skills. For more information, contact Brian Underdahl, 605-220-1003.
2 Capital Area United Way Campaign Kickoff — On Thursday, Aug. 22, from 5 — 7:30 p.m. get to the Steamboat Park Amphitheater to celebrate another United Way campaign kickoff with music, food trucks, family fun, partner agency activities and United Way’s campaign video premier. For more information, contact the United Way at 605-224-9229.
3 Tales on the River — Also on Thursday, Aug. 22, from 7 — 8 p.m., at the Fort Pierre Moose Club songwriters will tell stories with both words and music. Local group Houdek has released an album of original songs and is working on the follow-up album, “Return to Houdek”. They have graciously offered to play selections plus explain the song-writing process. For more information, contact Barb Wood at 605-567-3597. The event is free, but if you want a $5 supper come early, 6:15-7 p.m.
4 State Skeet tournament — Beginning Friday, Aug. 23 and ending Sunday, Aug. — 25, top-notch skeet shooters from across the state will be breaking clays at Willow Creek Wildlife, Inc., 20629 Willow Creek Road, 12 miles west of Ft. Pierre. For more information, contact Steve 222-3154 or Bob 222-0309.
5 Capital City Farmers Market — On Saturday, Aug. 24, from 9 a.m. — 12 noon, at the corner of Sioux Ave. & Cateau St. you can find find local vegetables, fruit, meat, eggs, hummus & pesto, baked goods, coffee, honey, canned goods, grain & flour, crafts & home decor, bath & body, dog treats, jewelry, and flowers. Also enjoy live music, kids activities, local non-profit groups, and more thanks to the Capital City Farmers Market. For more information, contact Lindy Geraets, 605-222-1290.
