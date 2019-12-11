Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, December 12-14
1. Pierre Players present “Arsenic and Old Lace” at the Grand Opera House, Pierre, 7:30 p.m. After a successful opening weekend, Pierre Players will be back with three more performances of this popular play. Doors open at 7 p.m. Admission is $15 for adults and $13 for senior citizens and students.
Saturday, December 14:
2. Women of the Moose Craft & Vendor Fair, 910 N. Deadwood St., Fort Pierre, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.. Find unique, hand-crafted gifts and specialty items for everyone on your Christmas shopping list.
3. Trains in the Cabin at the American Legion Cabin, Fort Pierre, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Children and adults alike will delight in the miniature train displays at this fun and free event. A luncheon will be served and kids will have a chance to win door prizes. Santa will make an appearance at 2:30 p.m.
4. “Christmas Tree” Children’s Program at Rawlins Library, Pierre, 1 p.m. Kids can enjoy an entertaining hour of Christmas stories, games and a Christmas tree craft.
5. Christmas Cafe and Bake Shoppe, First Congregational UCC Church, 123 N. Highland Ave., Pierre, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. You’ll find holiday goodies galore in this tasty event that includes a cookie walk, bake sale, candy shop, pie-by-the-slice, and a beverage bar.
6. Pizza & Pool Party at Oahe Family YMCA, Pierre, 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. First through fifth graders are welcome at this evening of food and fun. Admission is $10 for Y members and $15 for non-members.
Sunday, December 15
7. Living Nativity at Resurrection Lutheran Church, corner of Capitol Ave. and Taylor, Pierre, 5:30 p.m. The story of Christ’s birth literally will come to life in this reenactment of the very first Christmas. A soup supper will follow. Admission is free.
