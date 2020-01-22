Saturday, Jan. 25
1. “When It’s Cold Outside, Let’s Go Shopping!” vendor show at the American Legion Cabin, 520 S. Pierre St., Pierre, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Don’t let the winter doldrums keep you at home when you can head down to the American Legion cabin for a hot lunch and unique shopping experience. Fifteen vendors will have their wares on display, and the American Legion Auxiliary will serve a lunch of sloppy joes and chips for $5. Proceeds will benefit Quilts of Valor, a group that makes quilts for veterans.
Sunday, Jan. 26
2. Life Chain Walk at the SD Capitol, Pierre, 12:30 p.m. The annual walk in support of the sanctity of human life will begin line-up at 12:15 p.m. in the north parking lot of the Capitol. This free event is sponsored by South Dakota Right to Life.
3. 47th Hour of Reflection at the Capitol Rotunda, Pierre, 2 p.m. The keynote speaker this year is Senator Mike Rounds. Also featured will be essay winners from Spearfish and Sioux Falls and a musical performance by St. Joseph School students. This is a free event.
4. “Living Pro-Life with Heroic Virtue” presentation by Dr. Pat Castle at St. John the Evangelist Church in Fort Pierre, 5 p.m. Dr. Castle is a U.S. Air Force Commander, chemistry professor and the founder of LIFE Runners. The presentation is free and food will be served. The public is invited to attend.
