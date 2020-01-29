Friday, Jan. 31, & Saturday, Feb. 1
1. Winter Fishing Weekend, Pierre. Why wait for spring to wet your line when the fish are biting now? First, there is a mandatory rules meeting and check-in on Friday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m at the Ramkota Hotel in Pierre. The fishing tournament is Saturday from 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 1
2. “Eagles and Bagels” walk in the park at the Oahe Downstream Recreation Area near Fort Pierre, 9 a.m. This unique event gives visitors a first-hand look at the nesting bald eagles that winter in the park’s cottonwood trees. Travel a two-mile guided walk to view, learn and ask questions about these fascinating birds. Following the hike, guests will return to the visitor’s lodge for bagels and a hot beverage. The walk is free, but a park-entrance license is required. Sponsored by the S.D. Game, Fish & Parks and Lynn’s Dakotamart.
3. Legislative Coffee at the Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce , 800 W. Dakota Ave., Pierre, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Don’t miss your chance to hear from your local legislators and give them your feedback on the issues facing the 2020 Legislative Session. District 24’s Senator Jeff Monroe and Representatives Mary Duvall and Tim Rounds will be there to hear your concerns and update citizens on current bills. Sponsored by the League of Women Voters and the Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce.
Sunday, Feb. 2
4. Museum Activity Day at the Cultural Heritage Center in Pierre, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Hearts and sweet treats will be featured as visitors create their own 3-D Valentine ornaments and enjoy South Dakota State University ice cream. All supplies and instructions will be provided, and museum admission is free as well. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
