Friday, Saturday, and Sunday:

1. “Arsenic and Old Lace” at the Grand Opera House, 109 S. Pierre St., Pierre. Pierre Players present their take on the classic play with three performances during their opening weekend: Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and a Sunday matinee at 2 p.m. Doors open 30 minutes before the curtain. Tickets are $15 for adults and $13 for seniors/students.

Saturday, December 7:

2. Hometown Christmas Pie Day at the Capitol, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Enjoy a slice of pie with ice cream after viewing the Capitol Christmas Tree display. This free event has become a popular part of Christmas at the Capitol and this year, Pie Day is being hosted by the Bureau of Administration.

3. The 34th Annual Holiday Tour of Homes from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. will feature five homes, all with halls decked in Christmas finery. Tickets are $10 each and include entrance into each home as well as coffee and cookies at the Sutley Senior Center in Fort Pierre from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. A $5 lunch will be available from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., also at the Sutley Senior Center. The Pat Duffy Community Center in Fort Pierre sponsors the tour and tickets are available there as well as at American Bank & Trust, all BankWest locations and Capital City Florist.

4. “A New Christmas Tradition Concert with a Cowboy Twist” at T.F. Riggs Theatre, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Cowboy musicians will add some holiday cheer to your weekend with their spin on some Christmas favorites. Admission is $20 at the door.

5. “Country Christmas on Ice” will be performed by the Central SD Figure Skating Club at 7 p.m. at the Expo Center in Fort Pierre. Experience the holidays from a new perspective at this free show. Donations will be accepted.

Tags

Load comments