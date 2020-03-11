Friday, March 13
1. “Rollin’ into Relay 2020” American Cancer Society social at Northridge Plaza, Pierre, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Get your weekend off to a playful start for the whole family with roller skating, bouncy houses, games and more at this free event that is a prelude to this summer’s Relay for Life. The No Worries Band will entertain with live music from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Saturday, March 14
2. “Tropical South Dakota” Family Fun Saturday at the Cultural Heritage Center in Pierre, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The free fun continues Saturday morning when CHC hosts its monthly series with a terrarium-building project that includes sand, small dinosaurs and greenery. All supplies will be provided and guests will learn about the Mesozoic Era in the state, when South Dakota was a lush, tropical paradise. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
3. “Little Players March Madness” Family Fun Day at the Grand Opera House, Pierre, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Looking for a unique way to spend a Saturday with the kids? Then head over to Pierre’s opera house and explore the magic of live theatre with dramatic experiences and interactive activities. Games and theatre tours also will be offered. Admission is free and children under age 10 must be accompanied by an adult.
Friday, Saturday and Sunday, March 13-15
4. “ Regrets Only” 67th Annual Hayes Play at the Hayes Community Hall, Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. The tiny community of Hayes, located 34 miles west of Fort Pierre, puts on this yearly theatrical performance that draws audiences from around the region. You won’t regret making the drive. Tickets cost $5 at the door, and concessions are offered for a free-will donation.
* Editor’s note: As of press time, the Capital Journal had not received notice that any of these events had been canceled due to the coronavirus.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.