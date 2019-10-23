5 Things to do this Weekend

Saturday, Oct. 261 Halloween Hullabaloo at Rawlins Library, Pierre, 1 p.m. Children ages Kindergarten through 5th Grade will enjoy stories, crafts, orange slime, BINGO, and more. Costumes are welcome.

2 Fall Festival at Faith Lutheran Church, 714 N. Grand Ave., Pierre. The whole family can join in the fun at this free event beginning at 3 p.m. Games, crafts, bouncy houses, a scavenger hunt, pie-eating contest, hay maze, face painting, family photo booth, and hay rides are just some of the featured activities. At dusk, the movie “It’s a Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” will be shown. Open to the public.

3 Fall Festival at Wesleyan Lakota Chapel, 2125 E. Park St., Pierre, 3 to 5 p.m. The public is invited to attend this family friendly event offering free food, games, candy and prizes, with fun for all ages.

4 Family Picnic & Concert at First United Methodist Church, 117 N. Central, Pierre. A free meal will be offered to the first 200 guests, beginning at 4:30 p.m. Musician Jim Gill will entertain participants with a free concert at 6 p.m., playing musical games and clap-along songs on the banjo.

Sunday, Oct. 275 Trick-or-Treat Trails at LaFramboise Island, Pierre The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks will host this free Halloween adventure hike from 4 to 7 p.m. Costumes are encouraged but not required. Participants should wear comfortable hiking shoes and dress appropriately for the weather. Children must be accompanied by adults.

