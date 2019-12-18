Friday, Dec. 20
1. Fill PARS’ Christmas Feast Boxes at the First United Methodist Church, 117 N. Central Ave., Pierre, 5:30 p.m. Pierre Area Referral Service is seeking volunteers to help pack 350 holiday meal boxes for families in need. Enter through the south door and join them in the gym, also known as the Trinity Community Center.
Saturday, Dec. 21
2. Deliver PARS’ Christmas Feast Boxes, First United Methodist Church, Pierre, 9:30 a.m. Once packed, 350 boxes of holiday meals will need to be delivered. Join the PARS team and other volunteers to either fill or deliver boxes, or both! No experience required.
3. Take pictures with Santa and the Grinch: Rustic River Home Decor, 104 S. Pierre St., Pierre, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Here is one last photo op with the jolly old man and his grumpy friend before he returns to the North Pole. Bring along a donation of canned goods or winter hats and mittens to benefit PARS.
4. Attend “A Night to Remember” at the Lakota Chapel, 2125 E. Park St., Pierre, 6 p.m. Remember loved ones and friends who have passed away at this special service filled with scripture readings, prayer, music and an opportunity to share a few words about your loved one. The community is invited to attend.
And one thing, so far, for next weekend:
Sunday, Dec. 29
1. Enjoy “In Concert for Christmas” at the First United Methodist Church, Pierre, 2 p.m. This popular concert has been rescheduled after getting snowed out on December 1st. The event will feature vocalist Jeff Speaect, organist Ron Smith and musician Lori Hall on solo bells. A free-will offering will be collected for the Church of Hope at the SD Women’s Prison. When the music concludes, join concert-goers for a reception in the Narthex.
If you would like to see your event featured here, email news@capjournal.com.
