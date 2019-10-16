4 Things To Do This Weekend

Saturday, Oct. 19
Capital City Farmers’ Market at the corner of Sioux Avenue and Coteau Street, Pierre, 9 a.m to noon. Shop for locally grown produce, fresh baked goods, handcrafted items, and more at this outdoor event sponsored by Pierre-area vendors.
Family Fun Saturday at the Cultural Heritage Center, Pierre, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Visitors can celebrate the opening of the pheasant season by creating their own flying pheasant corncob dart. All supplies will be provided. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Admission to the museum gallery is free during the program hours.
4th Annual Fall Festival at East Pierre Landscape and Garden Center, 5400 S.D. Highway 34, Pierre, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visit vendor booths throughout the event, bring your children to play kids’ games from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., listen to live music by The Hidden Timber Band from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., enjoy beer and wine tastings from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., find your way through a hay-bale maze, and much more. Lunch will be available from 11 a.m to 1 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 20:
Underwater Pumpkin Patch at the Pierre Aquatic Center, 12:15 p.m. Children can dive for pumpkins at this annual event sponsored by the Pierre Parks and Recreation Department and the Oahe Family YMCA. Following the dive, kids will have a chance to decorate their pumpkins with decorating supplies that are provided. The event is free for Oahe Family YMCA members. For non-members, admission is $2. All children who are under eight-years-old must be accompanied by an adult.
Want to see your community event featured? Email newsclerk@capjournal.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.