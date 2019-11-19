Friday, Nov. 22
1) Fort Pierre Annual Christmas Tree Lighting & Cowboy Christmas
The event kicks off with horse-drawn wagon rides from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and continues with a Chili Cook-off contest at 6 p.m., followed by the tree lighting and caroling at 7 p.m. A free-will donation will be taken at the chili cook-off.
2) PARS Thanksgiving Feast Boxes packing and delivery
Volunteer to pack boxes on Friday, Nov. 23 at First United Methodist Church, 117 N. Central Ave., Pierre. Help is needed on Saturday, Nov. 24 to deliver the boxes, as well. For times and details, call the PARS office at 224-8731.
Saturday, Nov. 23
3) Capital City Thanksgiving Farmers’ Market at the corner of Sioux and Coteau in Pierre.
9 a.m. to noon. Shop for your Thanksgiving feast from local vendors supplying fresh produce, baked goods, and more.
4) Giving Thanks food/cash collection event, Northridge Plaza, Pierre, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Get a jump on your holiday shopping and donate to a worthy cause at the same time. Plaza merchants will collect canned goods, personal essentials, and cash to distribute to needy persons in the Pierre/Fort Pierre area through the Pierre Area Referral Service and the Missouri Shores Domestic Violence Shelter.
5) Fall Festival: Trinity Episcopal Church, 408 N. Jefferson, Pierre, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Enjoy a lunch of soup, hot dogs and desserts and stop at the bake sale for goodies-to- go. Cost: adults- $7; children ages 7 to 12 - $5.
Sunday, Nov. 24
6) Open House at Capital Area Counseling Service, 2001 Eastgate Ave., Pierre
Take a tour of CACS’ new facility between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. A special Blessing will take place at 1:30 p.m.
If you would like to see your event featured here, email news@capjournal.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.