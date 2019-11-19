Friday, Nov. 22

1) Fort Pierre Annual Christmas Tree Lighting & Cowboy Christmas

The event kicks off with horse-drawn wagon rides from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and continues with a Chili Cook-off contest at 6 p.m., followed by the tree lighting and caroling at 7 p.m. A free-will donation will be taken at the chili cook-off.

2) PARS Thanksgiving Feast Boxes packing and delivery

Volunteer to pack boxes on Friday, Nov. 23 at First United Methodist Church, 117 N. Central Ave., Pierre. Help is needed on Saturday, Nov. 24 to deliver the boxes, as well. For times and details, call the PARS office at 224-8731.

Saturday, Nov. 23

3) Capital City Thanksgiving Farmers’ Market at the corner of Sioux and Coteau in Pierre.

9 a.m. to noon. Shop for your Thanksgiving feast from local vendors supplying fresh produce, baked goods, and more.

4) Giving Thanks food/cash collection event, Northridge Plaza, Pierre, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Get a jump on your holiday shopping and donate to a worthy cause at the same time. Plaza merchants will collect canned goods, personal essentials, and cash to distribute to needy persons in the Pierre/Fort Pierre area through the Pierre Area Referral Service and the Missouri Shores Domestic Violence Shelter.

5) Fall Festival: Trinity Episcopal Church, 408 N. Jefferson, Pierre, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Enjoy a lunch of soup, hot dogs and desserts and stop at the bake sale for goodies-to- go. Cost: adults- $7; children ages 7 to 12 - $5.

Sunday, Nov. 24

6) Open House at Capital Area Counseling Service, 2001 Eastgate Ave., Pierre

Take a tour of CACS’ new facility between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. A special Blessing will take place at 1:30 p.m.

If you would like to see your event featured here, email news@capjournal.com.

Tags

Load comments